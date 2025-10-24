Cousins or Penix? Falcons’ starting QB for Sunday vs. Dolphins still a question

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas (26) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Divine Deablo and Jalon Walker are out for Sunday, weakening the defensive corps.

Michael Penix Jr., who has started all six games this season, is listed as questionable on the injury report, and backup Kirk Cousins has taken more of the reps in the latter part of the week, according to Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

The Falcons still aren’t clear on who their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins will be.

“Kirk has taken a significant amount of (the first-team reps),” Morris said Friday. “I don’t know what the exact percentage is … (Penix) took a lot early. Kirk has taken a lot late (in the practice week.)”

Penix has been dealing with a knee issue that he sustained in last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and he’s been limited in practice this week.

Cousins, whom Penix replaced as the starter, played in the second half of the Falcons’ loss to the Panthers in Week 3.

“Don’t know (on Penix’s availability). Obviously, it’s going to take longer up until game day,” Morris said Friday. “I’m really confident in our backup ... I don’t know how I feel about if (Penix) will be able to go or not.”