Atlanta Falcons Falcons defeat the Bills in Monday night upset at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The team’s defense held the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen under control. The Falcons improved to 3-2 on the season after a big upset win over the Bills on Monday night, 24-14. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Falcons have not had a big win like this in a while. The Falcons raced to a big lead and held on to defeat the Bills 24-14 on “Monday Night Football” at a raucous Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Linebacker DeAngelo Malone cradled an interception and went to a knee in the final minute to secure the victory. Running back Bijan Robinson put on a show with 19 rushes for 170 yards and an 81-yard touchdown scamper. Wide receiver Drake London did his part with 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons improved to 3-2. The Bills dropped to 4-2. RELATED Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons’ big victory vs. Bills Allen competed 15 of 26 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a passer rating of 72.6.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 of 32 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 97.1.

Behind the running of Robinson and pass catching from London, the Falcons held a 21-7 lead halftime. The Falcons outgained the Bills 335 yards to 131 in the first half and should have had more points. While the offense was rolling, the defense was making life miserable for Allen and the Bills. The Falcons opened the game with a crisp five-play, 69-yard touchdown drive capped by a 21-yard touchdown run by Tyler Allgeier. He ran over Bills safety Taylor Rapp on his way into the end zone. The Bills answered with Allen tossing a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox to make the score 7-7 with 8:01 left in the first quarter. RELATED PHOTOS: Falcons defeat Bills on Monday Night Football After an exchange of punts, the Falcons went back on the move. After driving to the Falcons’ 49, London had a 20-yard reception, and Robinson broke loose for 22 yards over left tackle. After Robinson was stopped for no gain and a pass for tight end Kyle Pitts was incomplete, Penix connected with London for a 9-yard touchdown to make the score 14-7 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. After the defense forced a punt, Robinson broke free behind right guard Chris Lindstrom and bounced the ball outside on his 81-yard touchdown run. The last Bill to beat was at the 46.

It was the longest touchdown run of Robinson’s career. After forcing another punt, the Falcons went back on the move. They went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Bills’ 33, and the pass intended for Casey Washington was incomplete. The Falcons could have attempted a 50-yard field goal. After an exchange of punts, nickel back Dee Alford intercepted a pass at Buffalo’s 49 with seven seconds to go. Penix tossed a quick pass out to London for 9 yards. London nearly scored on the next play, but stepped out at the 1-yard line. RELATED As the Falcons unveil those iconic red helmets once more, an ode Left tackle Jake Matthews suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter. Michael Jerrell came in for him.

The Bills had the ball to start the second half. Allen marched his team down the field 73 yards over nine plays and took 5:37 off the clock. He tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to running back Ray Davis. The Bills did not have a third down in the drive. After the Falcons were forced to punt, the Bills went back on the move. But the Falcons defense got a stop when the Bills went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Falcons’ 46. After two runs, play moved into the fourth quarter with the ball at Buffalo’s 45. The Falcons drive stalled on the Bills’ 19. Parker Romo’s 37-yard field-goal attempt to make it a two-score game was blocked by Greg Rousseau, who’s 6-foot-6 and made a nice leap. The Falcons defense forced a punt, and the offense got the ball back with 10:17 to play. But the drive never got moving, and Buffalo had the ball back with 8:43 to play from their 33-yard line.