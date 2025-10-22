Ex-Falcons WR Ray-Ray McCloud signing with Giants’ practice squad

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (34) walks to the bench before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Dec. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

McCloud reunites with Brian Daboll, who was the offensive coordinator with the Bills when McCloud played there.

McCloud played with the Buffalo Bills when current Giants coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator. Also, Chad Hall was with the Bills and is currently the Giants’ assistant quarterbacks coach.

Former Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who was released Tuesday, signed with the New York Giants practice squad Wednesday, according to a league source familiar with the transaction.

McCloud fell out of favor with the Falcons in recent weeks, and he was sent home by head coach Raheem Morris late last week.

McCloud played in the Falcons’ first four games and had six catches for 64 yards, including four first downs. Last season, he had career highs in catches (62) and receiving yards (686).

He was held out of last week’s Bills game, and he also did not play in Sunday’s road matchup against the 49ers.