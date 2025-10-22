Ex-Falcons WR Ray-Ray McCloud signing with Giants’ practice squad

Former Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who was released Tuesday, signed with the New York Giants practice squad Wednesday, according to a league source familiar with the transaction.
McCloud played with the Buffalo Bills when current Giants coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator. Also, Chad Hall was with the Bills and is currently the Giants’ assistant quarterbacks coach.
Hall played at Wesleyan and the Air Force.
McCloud fell out of favor with the Falcons in recent weeks, and he was sent home by head coach Raheem Morris late last week.
McCloud played in the Falcons’ first four games and had six catches for 64 yards, including four first downs. Last season, he had career highs in catches (62) and receiving yards (686).
He was held out of last week’s Bills game, and he also did not play in Sunday’s road matchup against the 49ers.
McCloud was close to former receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who was fired after the 30-0 loss to Carolina on Sept. 21.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
