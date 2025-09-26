Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Ray-Ray McCloud plans to honor Ike Hilliard with his play Team’s wide receivers found out about Hilliard’s firing via text message from the former coach. Ray-Ray McCloud found out about former Falcons' wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard's firing via a text message from Hilliard. He and the other wideouts are working to get on the same page with young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud had a close relationship with the team’s former wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who was fired Monday. FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud had a close relationship with the team’s former wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who was fired Monday. “He was the best coach I ever had,” McCloud said.

When Hilliard got the job with the Falcons, McCloud came here, too. McCloud had played for the Steelers when Hilliard was an assistant coach for them. RELATED ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has ‘massive’ issue with Falcons’ pistol attack “It’s always tough losing a coach that you love,” McCloud said. “But for me, I’m going to finish what we started. He was one of the reasons I came here. I’m going to play my butt off for him. Ain’t nothing to it.” The receivers were informed of the change via a text message from Hilliard. Pass-game coordinator T.J. Yates was named to coach the wide receivers. “Things have been cool,” wide receiver Darnell Mooney said Friday. “Everybody is cool with T.J. We’ve all had a nice relationship with him beforehand. It’s been smooth sailing.”

McCloud, who was drafted in the sixth round (187th overall) by the Bills in the 2018 draft out of Clemson, had his best season in the NFL in 2024 under Hilliard. He had career highs in catches (62) and yards (686). He also had a touchdown and picked up 29 first downs receiving. He also had 10 rushes for 76 yards and picked up three first downs. McCloud, who was drafted in the sixth round (187th overall) by the Bills in the 2018 draft out of Clemson, had his best season in the NFL in 2024 under Hilliard. He had career highs in catches (62) and yards (686). He also had a touchdown and picked up 29 first downs receiving. He also had 10 rushes for 76 yards and picked up three first downs.

“He was staple in our (meeting) room,” McCloud said. “We’re going to hold it down for him. (There’s) really nothing to it. Go play ball. He’s not catching the ball on Sundays. So, we still (must) do our jobs.” RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: Where’s the ‘unstoppable’ Falcons offense? McCloud has caught 5 of 12 targets this season for 71 yards and has picked up four first downs. “I mean football, (it’s) just a day-to-day job,” McCloud said. “So you got to come and pay your dues every day, and not saying he wasn’t because he was the best coach I ever had. Yeah. I mean, of course it’s been real. Just because that happened. That’s part of the game.” The Falcons wanted to stay patient as they improved. But there now is a sense of urgency. “When you lose 30-0,” McCloud said. “Your mindset better switch. It’s the NFL; everybody’s job is on the line.”

Mooney sensed some new energy in practice. “It’s been a good week of practice,” Mooney said. “It’s been very competitive. The energy has been a little different as far as focusing on the details and being more precise with things.” McCloud has carved out a nice career. He’s been with Buffalo (2018), Carolina (2019), Pittsburgh (2020-21), San Francisco (2022-23) and with the Falcons the past two seasons. He played in Super Bowl LVIII with the 49ers. RELATED Falcons’ Raheem Morris contends Ike Hilliard’s firing was ‘performance based’ He believes the Falcons can rebound from the woeful showing in Carolina. “It’s a hard league,” McCloud said. “Every game it’s a field goal or a point here or there. That day we didn’t execute well in that game. For us, it’s just about going to work. You’ve got to be of one accord.”

The Falcons could have reached an accord by playing in the exhibition games, but they elected to sit the starters. Now, they are trying to fix things on the fly during the regular season. “All three phases (must) come to light, too,” McCloud said. “Defense (has) to match offense. Offense (has) to match defense, and special teams have to always come to play.” The Falcons plan to be ready for the Commanders. “It starts on the field at practice,” McCloud said. “Chemistry starts on the field. Now, it’s a different energy on game day. But all the nervous system and everything, I get my nerves out. I think that happens at practice.” The Falcons are working on the precision of their passing attack with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.