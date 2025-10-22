Atlanta United

Chris Henderson will lead Atlanta United’s manager search

Sporting director has been part of several searches that resulted in hiring championship coaches.
Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson (center) — pictured at the team's kit reveal before the start of the 2024 season — will lead the team's manager search following Tuesday's announcement that President Garth Lagerwey has taken an indefinite medical leave. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
Chris Henderson will lead Atlanta United’s search for a manager following Tuesday’s announcement that President Garth Lagerwey has taken a second indefinite medical leave.

Henderson, the team’s sporting director, joined Atlanta United before the 2025 season. The team posted its worst-ever record, resulting in the firing of manager Ronny Deila. Henderson will be assisted with input and consultation from others in Atlanta United and Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment. The new coach will report to Henderson.

Henderson worked at Seattle from 2008 and then at Inter Miami before the 2022 season.

Henderson has helped hire several coaches.

At Seattle, he was part of a group that hired Sigi Schmid, who led the Sounders to the U.S. Open Cup in 2009, ’10, ’11 and ’14 and the Supporters Shield in 2014.

Brian Schmetzer was promoted from assistant to coach and led Seattle to the MLS Cup in 2016 and ’19 and the Champions League crown in ’22.

At Miami, Henderson was part of the group that made the decision to fire Phil Neville during the 2023 season and hire Gerardo Martino. He led Miami to the Leagues Cup in 2023 and Supporters Shield in ’24.

Martino, who resigned from Inter Miami following the 2024 season, is interested in Atlanta United’s position.

Atlanta United’s next manager would be its sixth, following Martino, Frank de Boer, Gabriel Heinze, Gonzalo Pineda and Deila. Stephen Glass and Rob Valentine (twice) served as interims.

Henderson and the next manager must make decisions on whether or not to exercise contract options for fullbacks Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador, Nyk Sessock and Matthew Edwards, strikers Jamal Thiare and Cayman Togashi, goalkeepers Jayden Hibbert and Josh Cohen and midfielder Will Reilly.

Henderson and the next manager must also decide if the rest of Atlanta United’s pieces can work together.

Its Designated Players — Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk — combined for only 19 goals, four of which were on penalty kicks. As a team, it scored 38 goals, five of which were own goals. The goals total was the fourth fewest of the 30 teams in MLS.

As for the defense, Henderson began a rebuild during the summer transfer window by selling central defenders Efrain Morales and Derrick Williams, loaning Noah Cobb and acquiring Enea Mihaj on a free transfer and Juan Berrocal on loan.

The team allowed 63 goals, tied for third most in the league. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan retired. Hibbert and Cohen’s contract options must be decided. Henderson said in August that the team would be looking for a No. 1 goalkeeper.

Those are a few of the challenges pushed by owner Arthur Blank in a letter sent last week to supporters, saying, “A championship culture must run through every part of this organization. I know that your support each season is a choice, and I do not take that choice lightly. You have my word, restoring a consistent contender and a culture that represents the energy and the pride that defines Atlanta is a top priority.”

