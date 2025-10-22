Chris Henderson will lead Atlanta United’s manager search

Its Designated Players — Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk — combined for only 19 goals, four of which were on penalty kicks. As a team, it scored 38 goals, five of which were own goals. The goals total was the fourth fewest of the 30 teams in MLS.
As for the defense, Henderson began a rebuild during the summer transfer window by selling central defenders Efrain Morales and Derrick Williams, loaning Noah Cobb and acquiring Enea Mihaj on a free transfer and Juan Berrocal on loan.
The team allowed 63 goals, tied for third most in the league. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan retired. Hibbert and Cohen’s contract options must be decided. Henderson said in August that the team would be looking for a No. 1 goalkeeper.
Those are a few of the challenges pushed by owner Arthur Blank in a letter sent last week to supporters, saying, “A championship culture must run through every part of this organization. I know that your support each season is a choice, and I do not take that choice lightly. You have my word, restoring a consistent contender and a culture that represents the energy and the pride that defines Atlanta is a top priority.”
