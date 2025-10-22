Chris Henderson will lead Atlanta United’s manager search

Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson (center) — pictured at the team's kit reveal before the start of the 2024 season — will lead the team's manager search following Tuesday's announcement that President Garth Lagerwey has taken an indefinite medical leave. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Sporting director has been part of several searches that resulted in hiring championship coaches.

Henderson worked at Seattle from 2008 and then at Inter Miami before the 2022 season.

Henderson, the team’s sporting director, joined Atlanta United before the 2025 season. The team posted its worst-ever record, resulting in the firing of manager Ronny Deila . Henderson will be assisted with input and consultation from others in Atlanta United and Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment. The new coach will report to Henderson.

Chris Henderson will lead Atlanta United’s search for a manager following Tuesday’s announcement that President Garth Lagerwey has taken a second indefinite medical leave .

Henderson has helped hire several coaches.

At Seattle, he was part of a group that hired Sigi Schmid, who led the Sounders to the U.S. Open Cup in 2009, ’10, ’11 and ’14 and the Supporters Shield in 2014.

Brian Schmetzer was promoted from assistant to coach and led Seattle to the MLS Cup in 2016 and ’19 and the Champions League crown in ’22.

At Miami, Henderson was part of the group that made the decision to fire Phil Neville during the 2023 season and hire Gerardo Martino. He led Miami to the Leagues Cup in 2023 and Supporters Shield in ’24.