Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey to take another medical leave

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey is taking another medical leave, the team announced Tuesday.
Lagerwey had returned to work in a limited role from a medical leave in June that was related to a cancer diagnosis.
Atlanta United is searching for a new manager following the completion of its worst-ever season.
During Lagerwey’s previous absence, the franchise was led by three people: Director of Soccer Operations Chris Henderson and Vice Presidents Sarah Kate “Skate” Noftsinger and Dimitrios Efstathiou.
Lagerwey was hired from Seattle, which he led to two MLS titles and a CONCACAF Champions League, to lead Atlanta United in November 2022.
“I am mindful that leadership of Atlanta United requires full-time attention, and right now I simply must focus on my health and ongoing cancer treatment. I am appreciative of the club considering my health needs during such a challenging time, and I am also encouraged by my treatment progress and long-term outlook,” Lagerwey said in a statement from the club.