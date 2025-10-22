Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey to take another medical leave

Garth Lagerwey, president and chief executive officer of Atlanta United, speaks during a press conference introducing Chris Henderson as the new technical director on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at the Atlanta United training grounds in Marietta, Georgia. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)

Lagerwey had returned to work in a limited role from a medical leave in June that was related to a cancer diagnosis.

Atlanta United is searching for a new manager following the completion of its worst-ever season.

During Lagerwey’s previous absence, the franchise was led by three people: Director of Soccer Operations Chris Henderson and Vice Presidents Sarah Kate “Skate” Noftsinger and Dimitrios Efstathiou.

Lagerwey was hired from Seattle, which he led to two MLS titles and a CONCACAF Champions League, to lead Atlanta United in November 2022.

“I am mindful that leadership of Atlanta United requires full-time attention, and right now I simply must focus on my health and ongoing cancer treatment. I am appreciative of the club considering my health needs during such a challenging time, and I am also encouraged by my treatment progress and long-term outlook,” Lagerwey said in a statement from the club.