Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey to take another medical leave

Lagerwey had returned to work in a limited role from a medical leave in June.
Garth Lagerwey, president and chief executive officer of Atlanta United, speaks during a press conference introducing Chris Henderson as the new technical director on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at the Atlanta United training grounds in Marietta, Georgia. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)
By
51 minutes ago

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey is taking another medical leave, the team announced Tuesday.

Lagerwey had returned to work in a limited role from a medical leave in June that was related to a cancer diagnosis.

Atlanta United is searching for a new manager following the completion of its worst-ever season.

During Lagerwey’s previous absence, the franchise was led by three people: Director of Soccer Operations Chris Henderson and Vice Presidents Sarah Kate “Skate” Noftsinger and Dimitrios Efstathiou.

Lagerwey was hired from Seattle, which he led to two MLS titles and a CONCACAF Champions League, to lead Atlanta United in November 2022.

“I am mindful that leadership of Atlanta United requires full-time attention, and right now I simply must focus on my health and ongoing cancer treatment. I am appreciative of the club considering my health needs during such a challenging time, and I am also encouraged by my treatment progress and long-term outlook,” Lagerwey said in a statement from the club.

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey (left) and Sporting Director Chris Henderson — pictured during Henderson's introductory press conference in December 2024 — either separately or together won the MLS Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2019 and finished runner-up in 2013, 2017 and 2020. They also won the CONCACAF Champions League together in 2022. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC 2024)

