Gerardo Martino interested in Atlanta United’s manager job

Gerardo Martino is interested in Atlanta United’s managerial position, according to a person with knowledge but not allowed to speak on the record.
Neither Martino nor Atlanta United could be reached for comment.
Martino was Atlanta United’s manager for its first two seasons and led it to MLS Cup in 2018.
Martino resigned before the end of the ’18 season for family reasons but soon was named Mexico’s manager from 2019-22.
Martino was hired by Inter Miami, leading it to 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield. Chris Henderson hired Martino at Inter Miami. Henderson became Atlanta United’s soccer director before the recently completed season.
Martino, 62, is unemployed.
Atlanta United fired manager Ronny Deila on Sunday after he led it to its worst-ever finish, 28 points, with 38 goals scored and 63 allowed.
Martino helped build a roster in Atlanta United’s first two season that relied on pressuring opponents and fast counters. It scored 70 goals and allowed 40 to finish with 55 points in ‘17, and scored 70 while allowing 44 to finish with 69 points in ’18.
Atlanta United has options on contracts for next season for fullbacks Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador, Nyk Sessock and Matthew Edwards, strikers Jamal Thiare and Cayman Togashi, goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert and Josh Cohen and midfielder Will Reilly. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan retired.