Gerardo Martino interested in Atlanta United’s manager job

Gerardo Martino — pictured during his tenure as Atlanta United's manager in July 2018 — is interested in returning to the Five Stripes after Ronny Deila was fired Sunday, according to a source. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2018)

Martino was Atlanta United’s manager for its first two seasons and led it to MLS Cup in 2018.

Neither Martino nor Atlanta United could be reached for comment.

Gerardo Martino is interested in Atlanta United’s managerial position , according to a person with knowledge but not allowed to speak on the record.

Martino resigned before the end of the ’18 season for family reasons but soon was named Mexico’s manager from 2019-22.

Martino was hired by Inter Miami, leading it to 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield. Chris Henderson hired Martino at Inter Miami. Henderson became Atlanta United's soccer director before the recently completed season.

Martino, 62, is unemployed.