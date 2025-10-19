Atlanta United

Gerardo Martino interested in Atlanta United’s manager job

Martino was Atlanta United’s manager for its first two seasons and led it to MLS Cup in 2018.
Gerardo Martino — pictured during his tenure as Atlanta United's manager in July 2018 — is interested in returning to the Five Stripes after Ronny Deila was fired Sunday, according to a source. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2018)
Gerardo Martino — pictured during his tenure as Atlanta United's manager in July 2018 — is interested in returning to the Five Stripes after Ronny Deila was fired Sunday, according to a source. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2018)
By
1 hour ago

Gerardo Martino is interested in Atlanta United’s managerial position, according to a person with knowledge but not allowed to speak on the record.

Neither Martino nor Atlanta United could be reached for comment.

Martino was Atlanta United’s manager for its first two seasons and led it to MLS Cup in 2018.

Martino resigned before the end of the ’18 season for family reasons but soon was named Mexico’s manager from 2019-22.

Martino was hired by Inter Miami, leading it to 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield. Chris Henderson hired Martino at Inter Miami. Henderson became Atlanta United’s soccer director before the recently completed season.

Martino, 62, is unemployed.

Atlanta United fired manager Ronny Deila on Sunday after he led it to its worst-ever finish, 28 points, with 38 goals scored and 63 allowed.

Martino helped build a roster in Atlanta United’s first two season that relied on pressuring opponents and fast counters. It scored 70 goals and allowed 40 to finish with 55 points in ‘17, and scored 70 while allowing 44 to finish with 69 points in ’18.

Atlanta United has options on contracts for next season for fullbacks Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador, Nyk Sessock and Matthew Edwards, strikers Jamal Thiare and Cayman Togashi, goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert and Josh Cohen and midfielder Will Reilly. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan retired.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta United vs DC United,

After miserable season, Atlanta United fires manager Ronny Deila

Atlanta United sends Brad Guzan out with a draw

Arthur Blank puts pressure on Atlanta United’s front office

Keep Reading

Atlanta United fires coach Ronny Deila following 5-16-3 record in his only season

D.C. United plays Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw to spoil Brad Guzan's final game

After miserable season, Atlanta United fires manager Ronny Deila

Featured

no kings rally atlanta

‘No Kings’ protest in Atlanta concludes after march to Capitol

OPINION

Herschel Walker and Bill White bid Buckhead goodbye

Delta fans line up to buy vintage airline merch at this monthly event