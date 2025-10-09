Atlanta United has 2 big positional problems to solve against Miami
Atlanta United will play without seven starters because of international call-ups.
Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk (59) dribbles during the first half of the match against New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Saturday September 27, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United has at least two problems to solve with its own lineup before it can consider Miami’s ahead of Saturday’s match in Fort Lauderdale.
First, because of international call-ups, Atlanta United will play without seven starters. This will be the first time this season that two of those seven, Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almirón, will miss the same match.
Manager Ronny Deila bluntly said that the team won’t play with a “10″ against Miami because it doesn’t have another one. Almiron and Miranchuk have combined for 11 of Atlanta United’s 24 assists this season.
Instead of using an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 or 5-4-1 formation, Deila said Atlanta United may play with two strikers, which it has seldom done to start matches. That implied the team may use a 4-4-2, or 5-3-2 formation.
Deila could select from Jamal Thiare, Emmanuel Latte Lath, who is healthy enough to start for the first time after either not playing or coming off the bench in the previous six matches, and Cayman Togashi.
Atlanta United likely will take only 15 players to Miami, Deila said, citing MLS rules that restrict certain call-ups he could use to fill out the game-day roster.
“It’s about going there to do something, and you have to put in the work and … then you have to show leadership and commitment and protect your teammates in the game,” Deila said. “And that’s what we want to do. I want to see a team that’s going out and fighting for three points and putting everything out on the pitch.”
The other problem that Deila must solve is at right back, either fullback or wingback. Ronald Hernandez, who can play as a fullback or wingback, was called up by Venezuela. Brooks Lennon, who can also either play either position, is hurt. Saba Lobjanidze, who can play as a wingback, was called up by Georgia. Luke Brennan, who can play as a wingback, was called up by the Under-20 men’s national team for the World Cup.
Deila hinted that he may use Dominik Chong Qui or Pedro Amador, typically left-sided fullbacks, on the right, or Leo Afonso, typically a winger.
Other starters who will miss the match because they were called up include central defender Enea Mihaj (Albania) and midfielder Bartosz Slisz (Poland). Midfielder Cooper Sanchez, a Homegrown who has one appearance, was called into the U.S. U-17s.
“We have to see what we’re doing. What is the best for the team to, as I said, get the strongest squad and as the strongest lineup possible to face Miami,” Deila said. “So it’s a challenge, but it’s solvable.”