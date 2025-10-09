Atlanta United has 2 big positional problems to solve against Miami

Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk (59) dribbles during the first half of the match against New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Saturday September 27, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United will play without seven starters because of international call-ups.

Atlanta United will play without seven starters because of international call-ups.

First, because of international call-ups , Atlanta United will play without seven starters. This will be the first time this season that two of those seven, Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almirón, will miss the same match.

First, because of international call-ups , Atlanta United will play without seven starters. This will be the first time this season that two of those seven, Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almirón, will miss the same match.

Atlanta United has at least two problems to solve with its own lineup before it can consider Miami’s ahead of Saturday’s match in Fort Lauderdale.

Manager Ronny Deila bluntly said that the team won’t play with a “10″ against Miami because it doesn’t have another one. Almiron and Miranchuk have combined for 11 of Atlanta United’s 24 assists this season.

Instead of using an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 or 5-4-1 formation, Deila said Atlanta United may play with two strikers, which it has seldom done to start matches. That implied the team may use a 4-4-2, or 5-3-2 formation.

Deila could select from Jamal Thiare, Emmanuel Latte Lath, who is healthy enough to start for the first time after either not playing or coming off the bench in the previous six matches, and Cayman Togashi.

Atlanta United likely will take only 15 players to Miami, Deila said, citing MLS rules that restrict certain call-ups he could use to fill out the game-day roster.