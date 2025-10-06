Atlanta United 6 Atlanta United players called to national teams They’ll miss Saturday’s match at Miami. Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz (center) dribbles the ball during a match against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday June 25, 2025. (Mitch Martin/Courtesy of Atlanta United)

Six Atlanta United players were called to their national teams for matches this week and will miss the Five Stripes’ match at Miami on Saturday. Miguel Almirón was called up by Paraguay for matches against Japan on Friday and South Korea on Tuesday. Almirón has 69 appearances for Paraguay, which has qualified for next summer’s World Cup. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches in the tournament.

Ronald Hernández was called up by Venezuela for friendly matches against Argentina on Friday in Miami and Belize in Chicago on Tuesday. He has 33 appearances for Venezuela. RELATED Atlanta United stuck in repeat in another loss Saba Lobjanidze was called up by Georgia for World Cup qualifying matches at Spain on Saturday and against Turkey on Tuesday. Georgia is second in its qualifying group. He has 41 appearances for Georgia. Enea Mihaj was called up by Albania for World Cup qualifying matches at Serbia on Saturday and against Jordan on Tuesday. Albania is second in its qualifying group. Mihaj has 19 appearances for Albania. Alexey Miranchuk was called up by Russia for friendlies at Iran on Friday and against Bolivia on Tuesday. He has 47 appearances for Russia.

Bartosz Slisz was called up by Poland for a friendly against New Zealand on Thursday and a World Cup qualifier at Lithuania on Sunday. Poland is second in its qualifying group. Slisz has 19 appearances for Poland.