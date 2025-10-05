Sports Miami makes bid for No. 1, Carson Beck tops Florida State Ohio State rolls but resume takes hit with Texas loss to unranked Florida Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11), who transferred from Georgia, looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Miami made the most of its primetime appearance on Saturday night, beating Florida State in Tallahassee, 28-22, to make a bid for the No. 1 ranking. Carson Beck was 20-of-27 passing for 240 yards with four touchdowns, making a strong case as a Heisman Trophy favorite in leading a Hurricanes team that does not appear to have any obvious weaknesses.

The Seminoles, who opened the season with a 31-17 home win over Alabama, fell for the second consecutive week and could fall from No. 18 out of the Top 25. Miami (5-0), with wins over Notre Dame, Florida and now on the road at Florida State, boasts arguably the best resume in college football. Current No. 1 Ohio State (5-0) rolled over Minnesota, but the Buckeyes’ opening game win over Texas doesn’t look quite as good after the Longhorns lost at unranked Florida on Saturday, 29-21. Ohio State’s resume, which also includes wins over Grambling, Ohio and at Washington, does not compare to Miami’s at this stage of the season.

Texas, with no quality wins — its victories coming over San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston — could fall outside of the Top 20 with its record now a pedestrian 3-2.

Unbeaten teams Oregon (5-0) and Ole Miss (5-0) were idle and should stay ranked in the Top 5, as should Oklahoma (5-0), which beat up on 1-4 Mid-American Conference member Kent State, 44-0. Alabama beat No. 16 Vanderbilt and should hold its ground, while Georgia should be back in the Top 10 after dominating Kentucky, 35-21. As much as the projected the Top 25 is about teams holding ground and moving up, this week’s is as much about the teams like Texas moving down — or in the case of Penn State, potentially falling out. The Nittany Lions suffered an embarrassing 42-37 loss at previously winless UCLA to fall to 3-2, their wins coming against Nevada, Florida International and Villanova. Here’s how the AP Top 25 should look this week:

1. Miami (5-0) Won at Florida State, 28-22 2. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Minnesota, 42-3 3. Oregon (5-0)

Did not play 4. Ole Miss (5-0) Did not play 5. Oklahoma (5-0) Defeated Kent State, 44-0

6. Texas A&M (6-0) Defeated Mississippi State, 31-9 7. Indiana (5-0) Did not play 8. Alabama (4-1)

Defeated No. 16 Vanderbilt, 30-14 9. Texas Tech (5-0) Won at Houston, 35-11 10. Georgia (4-1) Defeated Kentucky, 35-14

11. LSU (4-1) Did not play 12. Tennessee (4-1) Did not play 13. Georgia Tech (5-0)

Did not play 14. Missouri (5-0) Did not play 15. Michigan (4-1) Defeated Wisconsin, 24-10

16. Notre Dame (3-2) Defeated Boise State, 28-7 17. Illinois (5-1) Won at Purdue, 43-27 18. Vanderbilt (5-1)

Lost at No. 10 Alabama, 30-14 19. BYU (5-0) Defeated West Virginia, 38-24 20. Southern Cal (4-1) Did not play

21. South Florida (4-1) Defeated Charlotte, 54-26 22. Texas (3-2) Lost at Florida, 29-21 23. Virginia (5-1)