Miami makes bid for No. 1, Carson Beck tops Florida State
Ohio State rolls but resume takes hit with Texas loss to unranked Florida
Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11), who transferred from Georgia, looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.