Georgia Bulldogs Third-down turnaround makes a noticeable difference for Georgia football Georgia improved on its 2-of-8 performance on third down against Alabama last week, converting 9-of-12 third downs in the dominant win over Kentucky. Georgia's offense and defense both excelled on third down in the dominant win over Kentucky, a stark contrast to its woeful performance against Alabama on third down. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

ATHENS — Much was made last week after Georgia’s third-down performance. The Bulldogs finished minus-11 in conversions, with Alabama picking up 13 third downs. It was the most ever surrendered by a Kirby Smart defense. Naturally, it was a major emphasis in practice leading up to Saturday’s game against Kentucky. And the emphasis was on both sides of the ball, as Georgia didn’t convert its first third down against the Crimson Tide until the third quarter.

That work paid off Saturday, with Georgia going 9 of 12 when it had the ball on third down. "It's important for us," offensive lineman Drew Bobo said. "We've repped it all week during practice this week. We got after defense sending different pressures at us and stuff like that. So, we've just tried to rep third down, work on protection, stuff like that." RELATED Kirby Smart hammers home the importance of fast starts after win over Kentucky Defensively, the Kentucky Wildcats went just 3 of 11 on third down. Kentucky punted five times on the afternoon and turned the ball over twice. The defensive showing powered the Bulldogs to a 35-14 win. The numbers look much better for the Bulldogs and show why there is a strong internal belief with this team.

“You know, we know we can do that all along,” linebacker CJ Allen said. “And it starts in practice, right? Just getting better. Getting better on the third down and actually focusing on that. Pushing it forward.”

Georgia started fast against the Wildcats on the money down, converting seven of its first eight third downs. The lone misfire came when Micah Morris briefly left the game with a shoulder injury. Daniel Calhoun replaced him and immediately allowed a pressure. RELATED Miami-Florida State showdown puts Carson Beck back in spotlight But the punt by Brett Thorson was downed at the one-yard line by London Humphreys and Georgia’s defense forced an immediate three-and-out. Kentucky did not pick up its first third down until there were 42 seconds remaining in the first half. The situational excellence turned into a Georgia touchdown. It was the first of two rushing touchdowns by Dillon Bell. The Georgia receiver exemplified Georgia’s third-down success on the afternoon, as his second touchdown came on a third-down reverse. He later made a one-handed grab on third down to pick up 33 yards. That drive ended with a Cash Jones touchdown on third down.

"Dillon has been very selfless since he's been here," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "He has not had many opportunities this year to touch the ball and make plays, and he has not complained one bit. He continues to work." After the game, Smart was not overly celebrating Georgia's third-down performance. The Wildcats did go on an extended drive in the fourth quarter, converting on two fourth downs and picking two first downs on third down via penalty. That was against Georgia's second-string defense and Ellis Robinson ended the drive with an interception in the end zone. RELATED SEC commissioner laying the groundwork for a possible 3-loss playoff team When Georgia got the ball back, quarterback Ryan Puglisi threw an interception on third down. The short field set up Kentucky's final touchdown of the afternoon and gave Smart the ammunition he needed to stress continued improvement. "I didn't think we played as good as we can defensively third down-wise, and I don't know how to judge offense," Smart said. "I know the numbers say so, but I don't really agree with the numbers because we had a bad taste in our mouth to finish there with the young kids in where we gave up — I felt like we gave up some third downs, but maybe we didn't. Maybe they were fourth downs, but it was just we can play better." Kentucky isn't the most strenuous test, as the Wildcats are now 0-3 in SEC play. Georgia will face better foes, starting next week against Auburn.