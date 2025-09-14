Sports SEC Hot and Cold: Quarterbacks take center stage, for better and worse There were surprising heroes and struggles across SEC in Week 3. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (center) leaps as he throws the ball during the first half against Temple on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. The Heisman Trophy favorite threw for 282 yards and a touchdown and had a 51-yard rushing touchdown as well. (Derik Hamilton/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quarterbacks dominated the headlines of SEC action, for better or worse, as the deepest collegiate football league in the country began sorting itself out. Two of the SEC’s relatively unknown quarterbacks — at least, on the national landscape — left positive lasting impressions in Georgia’s 44-41 overtime victory over Tennessee.

Gunner Stockton, kept under wraps in previous games this season, showed off the progress he has made in an offense designed around his skills in winning the first road start of his career. Gunner Stockton, kept under wraps in previous games this season, showed off the progress he has made in an offense designed around his skills in winning the first road start of his career. Vols quarterback Joey Aguilar, meanwhile, showed he’s more than a flash-in-the-pan transfer on his fifth school by default, setting his team up to win had a 43-yard field goal in regulation gone through the uprights. It’s hard for a game to have happy endings for both quarterbacks, but that’s what happened in Knoxville, as Aguilar and the Vols scored a classic moral victory. Moral victories hold more value than ever in the college game, especially when there’s so much season ahead and a College Football Playoff system that allows for teams to lose multiple games and still make the 12-team field.

Here’s a look at an SEC Hot and Cold report peppered with quarterback storylines.

HOTTEST Oklahoma, John Mateer The transfer QB from Washington State was the Heisman Trophy betting favorite at the start of the week, and there's no reason to believe that will change after Mateer passed for 282 yards and a touchdown and broke off a highlight-friendly 51-yard rushing touchdown. The Sooners moved up to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 with the 42-3 road win over Temple in Philadelphia, with No. 22 Auburn on deck in Norman next Saturday. HOT Vanderbilt, Diego Pavia Pavia led the Commodores to their first win over South Carolina in 17 years, and on the road with the Gamecocks ranked No. 11, at that. Pavia was 18-of-25 passing for 177 yards and rushed for 24 yards in a victory that gave Vanderbilt its first 3-0 start since 2017 and gave the Commodores their earliest AP Top 25 ranking (at No. 20) in school history.

COLD South Carolina, LaNorris Sellers The Heisman Trophy hopes of the Gamecocks' second-year quarterback have cooled considerably after back-to-back subpar performances, this one involving LaNorris Sellers leaving the 31-7 home loss to Vanderbilt. Sellers was 6-of-7 passing for 94 yards and had an 8-yard run, but before getting knocked out of the game on a helmet-to-helmet hit, he threw a costly red zone interception with the game tied 7-7. HOT Alabama, Ty Simpson Simpson has settled in and the Crimson Tide are rolling, entering the off week leading into a showdown at Georgia on the heels of a dominant 38-14 win over Wisconsin that saw the Alabama quarterback pass for 382 yards and four touchdowns. Simpson was 24-of-29 passing with two of the incompletions drops and five of the completions to SEC star Ryan Williams for 165 yards and two touchdowns

COLD Texas, Arch Manning It's hard to call a Top 10 team "cold," but the fact that Utah State put up more points on UTEP (28-16) than Texas did in its 27-10 win Saturday is almost as confounding as Arch Manning connecting on just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards with a touchdown and interception. The saving grace for Manning and Texas — at the moment — is a favorable schedule that features a home game with Conference USA member Sam Houston on Saturday before a bye week and then a trip to face a struggling Florida program. HOT Georgia, Gunner Stockton

Stockton, finally given the chance (forced?) to show off his dual-threat skills, passed for a career-high 304 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, also rushing for 38 yards on 13 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run. Georgia coach Kirby Smart called out "naysayers" after the 44-41 overtime win, which featured Stockton making an oil painting-moment throw — a perfectly delivered, 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. HOT Tennessee, Joey Aguilar Yes, the Vols so-called "Joey Football" is a Cinderella story worth watching after he opened the game against Georgia's vaunted defense 14-of-14 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns before Smart and his staff adjusted. Aguilar showed a quick release, great toughness and the fearlessness to launch the deep ball to 6-foot-5 target Chris Brazzell ll, who finished with six receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

COLDEST Florida, DJ Lagway The gifted Lagway, appearing less than 100% after an offseason working back from injury, threw five interceptions in the Gators' 20-10 road loss to LSU. Lagway completed 33-of-49 passes for 287 yards and ran nine times for 19 yards in Florida's effort to avoid losing back-to-back games after an 18-16 home loss to South Florida the Saturday before. Other SEC scores and starting QB performances Texas A&M 41, Notre Dame 40 Marcel Reed, 17-of-37 passing, 360 yards, 2 TDs, interception; 7 carries, 37 yards.

Auburn 31, South Alabama 15 Jackson Arnold, 13-of-24 passing, 142 yards, 1 TD; 10 carries, 50 yards, 2 TDs. Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 35 Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), 21-of-29 passing, 353 yards, TD; 15 carries, 62 yards, 2 TDs. Taylen Green (Arkansas), 22-of-35 passing, 305 yards, 1 TD; 14 carries 115 yards, 1 TD.

Kentucky 48, Eastern Michigan 23 Cutter Boley, 12-of-21 passing, 240 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 24 yards. Mississippi State 63, Alcorn State 0 Blake Shapen, 10-of-14 passing, 173 yards, 2 TDs, interception; 3 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD. Missouri 52, Louisiana 10