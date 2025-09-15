Georgia Tech Haynes King ‘truly epitomizes what the Heisman Trophy is,’ Brent Key says A Georgia Tech player has never won the Heisman. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King throws a pass during the second half against Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. King has 354 yards passing and 259 yards rushing this season. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is all-in on quarterback Haynes King being a viable choice to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is all-in on quarterback Haynes King being a viable choice to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. “This is a kid that truly epitomizes what the Heisman Trophy is,” Key said Monday on SiriusXM radio. “Who in college football elevates their team the way Haynes King does Georgia Tech? I would like to know that.”

‘I’m so happy right now’: What Georgia Tech coach said after Clemson win King is 33-for-48 passing for 354 yards and an interception and has 259 yards rushing on 44 carries with four touchdowns in two games this season (he missed the Sept. 6 game against Gardner-Webb with a lower-body injury). Those numbers may not be gaudy enough (yet) for King to be included among players vying for the award handed out to college football’s best player each year, but King’s style of play, leadership and intangibles hold weight, Key added. King is 33-for-48 passing for 354 yards and an interception and has 259 yards rushing on 44 carries with four touchdowns in two games this season (he missed the Sept. 6 game against Gardner-Webb with a lower-body injury). Those numbers may not be gaudy enough (yet) for King to be included among players vying for the award handed out to college football’s best player each year, but King’s style of play, leadership and intangibles hold weight, Key added. King had a 45-yard, game-winning touchdown run at Colorado to begin the season Aug. 29. That was his third rushing touchdown of that game and his 156 yards on the ground against the Buffaloes set a career high. On Saturday against Clemson, King threw for 211 yards and ran for 103 and a score. His 1-yard touchdown run less than five minutes into the fourth quarter, where he had to lower a shoulder to plow his way into the end zone, put Tech (3-0, 1-0 ACC) up 19-14. The senior from Texas then led the Yellow Jackets on the game-winning drive that ended with Aidan Birr’s 55-yard field goal as time expired. Key said early in that drive, during a timeout, King came to the sideline and demanded the ball be put in his hands. After that timeout, King had a 9-yard run, 9-yard completion, 4-yard run, 3-yard run and 2-yard run, respectively, to put Tech in position to kick the game-winner. Key said early in that drive, during a timeout, King came to the sideline and demanded the ball be put in his hands. After that timeout, King had a 9-yard run, 9-yard completion, 4-yard run, 3-yard run and 2-yard run, respectively, to put Tech in position to kick the game-winner.

“We’re gonna win the surest way,” Key added. “We’re gonna play the game to be able to play complementary football in all three phases and win football games. I don’t care about stats. I don’t care about scoreboard. I care about being one more than the opponent that we play. And he is the epitome of what this program is and what we are as a football team.”