Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton knows he needs to be a more confident QB for Georgia football Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) walks with teammates as they leave the field after their win against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 28-6. (Jason Getz / AJC)

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton did not have a negative impact on Saturday's game. He didn't turn the ball over and completed 76% of his passes for 227 yards in a 28-6 win over Austin Peay. But it would be difficult to say he had a good day for the Bulldogs. His longest completion went for just 19 yards. He had only five carries for 13 yards, not making the same impact in the run game.

Starters Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene did not play on Saturday. It remains to be seen if they will suit up next week.

Starters Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene did not play on Saturday. It remains to be seen if they will suit up next week.

The offensive line has not yet gelled yet and that has had led to some leaky pass pro moments, which in turn makes it more difficult to push the ball downfield. "We've got to find ways to be explosive," Smart said. "I mean, you've got to be able to throw the ball downfield and take shots. And that's probably the toughest thing that I've been most disappointed in." The optimist could point to the fact that Georgia played two overmatched opponents to open the season and that the Bulldogs didn't need to show its hand. The Bulldogs ran for 190 yards and that was largely without Stockton using his legs. Stockton's seemed comfortable throwing the ball to senior Colbie Young, who finished with a game-high 7 receptions for 76 yards. Cash Jones, Humphreys and Noah Thomas each had three receptions as well. Stockton has shown before he can throw downfield. He found Arian Smith for a 67-yard gain against Notre Dame last season. But based on the first two games of the 2025 season, that seems to be more of a fluke than a sign of things to come.

For all the offensive struggles, Stockton's outward demeanor has not changed. Teammates still praise his leadership and sideline demeanor, with Chauncey Bowens calling him "awesome." "No worries," Bowens said of Stockton. "You know, no worries at all. Just staying composed and playing hard." That composure will be tested next week when Stockton goes on the road to Tennessee. Being a North Georgia native, Stockton understands the significance of this rivalry. He knows what it means for a quarterback to play well, especially on the road in Neyland Stadium. A strong performance on the road against a ranked Tennessee team should help quell some of the concerns about Stockton and what he might be capable of doing. "I think that's why he come to the SEC and all the cool atmospheres that the SEC brings," Stockton said. "It's definitely exciting. Two years ago when we went there, it was a great atmosphere, and it's kind of why you want to play."