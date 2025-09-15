Georgia’s Stockton, Woodring earn SEC recognition for play against Tennessee
Stockton threw for a career-high 304 yards in the win over the Vols.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)
“He’s so tough. I mean, he takes shot after shot,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You know, I thought he did a good job with the run game — I’m talking about his run game. He saved us on a couple of third downs. In the red (zone) he made a couple runs. That plus-one run game can be big for us if he can protect himself. I thought he grew up tonight. He grew up a lot. He stood it in there. The fourth-down throw that he made was really good.”
Stockton next found an open Zachariah Branch to tie the score. Georgia did not need Stockton to attempt a pass in overtime.
His longest make of the afternoon was from 48 yards out. Woodring now is 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts this season.
Woodring’s efforts were amplified after Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.
“I feel like it’s important to go out and do your job,” Woodring said after the game. “I get the job every time to go make the kicks. It’s good whenever you go out and make all your kicks. You did your job, so it was a good day.”
Georgia needed every bit of excellence from Stockton and Woodring to pull out the road win.
The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the season and ranked No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll. Georgia is off this weekend before welcoming No. 14 Alabama to Sanford Stadium on Sept. 27.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
