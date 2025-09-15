Georgia Bulldogs Georgia’s Stockton, Woodring earn SEC recognition for play against Tennessee Stockton threw for a career-high 304 yards in the win over the Vols. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia had a number of players come through in the clutch Saturday during the Bulldogs' 44-41 win over Tennessee. The SEC recognized two members of the team for their excellence, as Gunner Stockton was named the Offensive Player of the Week, and Peyton Woodring took Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

His longest make of the afternoon was from 48 yards out. Woodring now is 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts this season.