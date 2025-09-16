Atlanta Braves Olson, Strider lead Braves to 11-3 win over Nationals Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Matt Olson went 4-for-5, blasting a three-run homer, while Spencer Strider gave up just one run over seven innings as the Braves defeated the Nationals 11-3 on Monday night. Olson hit a home run for the third consecutive game, tallying three extra-base hits and driving in four runs for his second four-hit game of the season. Drake Baldwin added three hits and matched him with four RBIs.

Strider moved to 6-13 on the season after taking the loss in five of his last six starts. He gave up four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. After struggling to log strikeouts through most of August, Strider has 14 in his last 13 frames. Olson’s fifth-inning blast over the right-field wall stretched the Braves’ lead to 5-1. In the seventh, his double down the left-field line brought home Nacho Alvarez Jr., pushing the lead to 7-1. The Braves have won back-to-back games following four straight losses. Rookie Daylen Lile hit his sixth home run of the season to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead. Lile has reached safely in 15 straight games.

Washington scored two runs in the eighth after entering the inning without a hit since Paul DeJong’s single in the fourth.