Atlanta Braves Chris Sale dazzles as Braves play spoiler with win over Mariners The Braves (64-77) are trying to finish a disappointing campaign on a high note, perhaps damaging others’ postseason aspirations along the way. Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

The reeling Mariners are desperately trying to cling to a playoff spot. So imagine their disheartenment as the reigning Cy Young winner sliced through their lineup, showing that despite their 63-77 record, these Braves aren’t pushovers — especially with their illustrious lefty pitching. Consider the Braves a spoiler: Behind Sale’s 6-2/3 magnificent innings and some timely eighth-inning hitting, they defeated the Mariners 4-1 Friday at Truist Park to send Seattle to its fourth straight loss.

Despite missing months, Sale looks like he’s pitched every fifth day. When he fractured his rib cage in June, there was concern he wouldn’t reappear on the Truist Park mound. The Braves were plummeting down the standings, and some questioned whether Sale’s return was even warranted. Of course, Sale stressed the importance of eventually pitching in games again, noting how conducive it would be to sneak in a few more starts to build toward a normal offseason. He finally returned in Philadelphia last weekend. Then he reclaimed his throne in Atlanta on Friday. Sale pitched so brilliantly that one can’t help but wonder how exceptional a campaign he would’ve had if he’d remained healthy. The injury robbed Sale of a legitimate opportunity to win consecutive Cy Young awards. Even the player admits that’s crossed his mind.

“Especially after tonight, that was literally one of the first things I did,” Sale said. “I came in and I was sitting at my locker like, ‘What if I didn’t get hurt? What if I was able to stay upright this whole year?’ It’s a tough game to play. I’ve done it a lot in my career with injuries. I’ve beat myself up plenty of nights over stuff like that. Again, it’s just one of those weird things where – especially that injury, it wasn’t for lack of effort or not being able to handle whatever it is. It was just a freak thing on a hustle play.

“That being said, it is tough sitting here being like, ‘What if you’d been able to pitch these last two months and pitch like you were and like you have been?’” So much for any presumed rust: Sale allowed just four hits in his latest start. He was charged a run when lefty Dylan Lee let the inherited runner score in the seventh. Sale struck out nine and didn’t issue a walk. The total work is outstanding. After Sale had a 6.17 ERA in his first five outings, he had a 1.25 mark in his next 11 starts. His ERA over that span was baseball’s best. In his two games since returning, Sale has surrendered two runs on seven hits across 12-2/3 innings. He has an 18-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. “It blew me away the first game, then today, he took the next step,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I don’t think anything he does surprises me after last year and seeing what he accomplished.” Presented the What If of Sale remaining healthy, Snitker said he tries not to play that game but added: “When you do start thinking about it, another (Cy Young award) could’ve been right there within reach.”

With prices hiked, some Braves season-ticket holders feel unvalued Sale’s health and comfort are among the Braves’ September subplots. They need him fully healthy and operational next spring. He’ll likely be the team’s opening-day starter when the Braves host the Royals to begin the 2026 slate. And the team hopes he’ll be joined by a healthy Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider, giving the Braves a potential trio of ace-level starters. “I’m just very thankful,” Sale said. “It shows the people I have in my corner, really. I’ve been pitching my whole life. I think when you get into something like this, you lean into the people around you. Our medical staff, our coaching staff, everybody, even going down in the minor-league rehab and leaning on those guys. It just shows the work they put in and the quality job they do, too.” Left fielder Jurickson Profar’s hustle double sparked a three-run eighth that propelled the Braves. First baseman Matt Olson’s single — a liner that bounced off the mound into the grass — scored the go-ahead run. Second baseman Ozzie Albies then tripled and scored the third run on rookie sensation Drake Baldwin’s single that just eluded second baseman Jorge Polanco. Albies went 3-for-4, his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He’s hitting .347 since Aug. 12, the sixth-best mark in the National League. He’s made the Braves’ decision on his upcoming $7 million club option even easier. He’ll be the team’s second baseman in 2026, barring a trade. New shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, a waiver arrival who two games ago ended the Braves’ remarkable run of not receiving a single home run from the position, seems to be fitting in just fine. Kim’s sacrifice fly produced his team’s first run in his first home at-bat. He then started the second inning with a nice snag on a well-struck liner from Mariners slugger Eugenio Suarez.