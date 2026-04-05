Atlanta Braves

Martín Pérez to start Sunday’s series finale

35-year-old left-hander hasn’t pitched since Tuesday.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)
By
22 hours ago

PHOENIX — The Braves will try Martín Pérez in a starting role Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

The 35-year-old lefty will be making his second appearance in a Braves uniform after throwing 4⅓ innings of scoreless relief Tuesday against the Athletics. Pérez made 10 starts for the White Sox in 2025.

RELATED
Elder’s error the difference in Braves’ loss to Diamondbacks

“He’s a pro. He’s a salty veteran,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s been a good pitcher in this league for a long time. Threw the ball really well for us in that relief appearance last time out. I expect him to be good again.”

A 14-year veteran and All-Star in 2022, Pérez joined the Braves for spring training after signing a minor-league contract in January. He pitched in four Grapefruit League games and allowed four earned runs over 112⅔ innings and began the regular season with Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves purchased Pérez’s contract Monday when they optioned Didier Fuentes to Triple-A.

Weiss said José Suarez will also be available to eat multiple innings if Pérez runs into trouble. Suarez started Tuesday’s game against the Athletics and has not pitched since.

In three career starts at Chase Field, Pérez is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and has allowed 23 hits and three homers in 14 innings there.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Braves Diamondbacks Baseball
MLB

Diamondbacks walk-off Braves

34m ago
MLB

Elder’s error the difference in Braves’ loss to Diamondbacks

MLB

Pitching continues to carry Braves

Keep Reading

Braves call up Martín Pérez, send Didier Fuentes to Triple-A

Diamondbacks 3B Jose Fernandez becomes 7th MLB player since 1900 with 2 homers in debut

Diamondbacks beat the Braves 6-5 in 10 innings to split the 4-game series

1h ago

Featured

APD incident piedmont

Officials identify 16-year-old girl killed in Piedmont Park shooting

To end shutdown, House leaders need hawks like Rep. Clyde on board

April showers pour down on Stone Mountain’s Easter service