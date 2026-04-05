Martín Pérez to start Sunday’s series finale

PHOENIX — The Braves will try Martín Pérez in a starting role Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
The 35-year-old lefty will be making his second appearance in a Braves uniform after throwing 4⅓ innings of scoreless relief Tuesday against the Athletics. Pérez made 10 starts for the White Sox in 2025.
“He’s a pro. He’s a salty veteran,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s been a good pitcher in this league for a long time. Threw the ball really well for us in that relief appearance last time out. I expect him to be good again.”
A 14-year veteran and All-Star in 2022, Pérez joined the Braves for spring training after signing a minor-league contract in January. He pitched in four Grapefruit League games and allowed four earned runs over 112⅔ innings and began the regular season with Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Braves purchased Pérez’s contract Monday when they optioned Didier Fuentes to Triple-A.
Weiss said José Suarez will also be available to eat multiple innings if Pérez runs into trouble. Suarez started Tuesday’s game against the Athletics and has not pitched since.
In three career starts at Chase Field, Pérez is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and has allowed 23 hits and three homers in 14 innings there.