Martín Pérez to start Sunday’s series finale

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

The 35-year-old lefty will be making his second appearance in a Braves uniform after throwing 4⅓ innings of scoreless relief Tuesday against the Athletics. Pérez made 10 starts for the White Sox in 2025.

PHOENIX — The Braves will try Martín Pérez in a starting role Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

“He’s a pro. He’s a salty veteran,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s been a good pitcher in this league for a long time. Threw the ball really well for us in that relief appearance last time out. I expect him to be good again.”

A 14-year veteran and All-Star in 2022, Pérez joined the Braves for spring training after signing a minor-league contract in January. He pitched in four Grapefruit League games and allowed four earned runs over 112⅔ innings and began the regular season with Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves purchased Pérez’s contract Monday when they optioned Didier Fuentes to Triple-A.

Weiss said José Suarez will also be available to eat multiple innings if Pérez runs into trouble. Suarez started Tuesday’s game against the Athletics and has not pitched since.