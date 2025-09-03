Braves’ Raisel Iglesias wins NL Reliever of the Month award

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias delivers during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-2. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Iglesias was named the reliever of the month in the National League for August, MLB announced. He had a 0.69 ERA in 13 appearances, going 10-for-10 in save opportunities. He had a 13:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 innings.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias has looked like his old self for quite some time now. He was acknowledged for it Wednesday.

The Braves received some criticism for retaining Iglesias past the trade deadline, but the free agent-to-be has produced a strong case for the team to re-sign him. Iglesias, 35, has rebounded from losing the closer job earlier this year and resembles his 2024 form that was so brilliant.

Iglesias has a 1.65 ERA (and 1.79 FIP) over his past 34 games. He had a 6.75 ERA (and 5.72 FIP) in 25 games before that. During his latest successful run, Iglesias has a superb 36 strikeouts against four walks.

Time will tell how Iglesias is valued contractually, but he has dismissed the notion that he had declined and instead appears to again be among baseball’s best closers. The Braves, seeking a big rebound in 2026, will need a closer. Perhaps they find middle ground — or Iglesias is rewarded for his finish by another franchise.

Braves rookie starter Hurston Waldrep was a candidate for both pitcher of the month and rookie of the month, but he lost out on those honors to Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta and Miami’s Jacob Marsee, respectively.