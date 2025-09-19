Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell out for Sunday vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) fights for the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) watches during the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Starting left cornerback A.J. Terrell, who suffered a hamstring injury late in the second quarter in the 22-6 win over the Vikings, will not play against the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Dee Alford replaced him in the lineup Sunday against the Vikings and was getting reps with the first-team defense this week.
In addition to Terrell, wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) is out.
Returner Jamal Agnew (groin) and tight end Charlie Woerner (ankle) will need their status updated.
Rookie outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. (groin) returned to practice and was limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. He did not receive a game-day designation and is good to play along with tight end Kyle Pitts (toe).
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder), inside linebacker Kaden Elliss (neck) and offensive tackle Jake Nelson (calf) fully participated in practice Thursday.
Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday.
Cornerback Mike Ford (groin) and running back Nathan Carter (personal matter) did not practice Thursday, but were in action Friday.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
