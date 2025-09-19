Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell out for Sunday vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) fights for the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) watches during the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Starting left cornerback A.J. Terrell, who suffered a hamstring injury late in the second quarter in the 22-6 win over the Vikings, will not play against the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dee Alford replaced him in the lineup Sunday against the Vikings and was getting reps with the first-team defense this week.