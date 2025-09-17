Falcons’ A.J. Terrell is ‘week to week’ with hamstring injury

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (left) fights for the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller watches during the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Dee Alford replaced Terrell in the lineup and said he was ready if he had to take over for an extended period.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who suffered a hamstring injury late in the second quarter against the Vikings on Sunday night, will be held out of practice Wednesday and was declared “week to week” by coach Raheem Morris.

“Not a surprise, IMO, out this week and more,” wrote Dr. David J. Chao, a former NFL team doctor, on SICscore.com. “Question is how many weeks?”

“We are all hungry,” Alford said. “We feel like we deserve to be here. We will continue to compete.”

Phillips is coming off a rib injury that he suffered in training camp.

“We ended it with (Alford) out there,” Morris said. “He got a chance to finish it for us. He did a nice job. He had a knock-down pass and some really good tackles.”

Morris plans to hold an open competition to replace Terrell. He mentioned Clark Phillips III, who was inactive for the first two games, and Natrone Brooks as contenders. Cornerbacks C.J. Henderson, Cobee Bryant and Keith Taylor also are on the practice squad.

What the Falcons had to say after the 22-6 win over the Vikings

“Yes, sir, I’m ready,” Alford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I feel like this defensive back group as a whole, everyone is ready for their opportunity.”

Chao provides injury analysis on the website after video reviews of the injuries. He’s considered an expert.

Pitts off to good start

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is off to a strong start. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is off to a strong start.

He’s caught 11 of 13 targets for 96 yards this season. He’s picked up seven first downs on his receptions.

“It was great for our team and our morale,” Pitts said about the victory over the Vikings. “Obviously, it’s not good losing the first game, but it was good for us to put that behind us and try to go 1-0 (last) week, which we did.”

Pitts enjoyed the fourth-quarter drive that put the game away. Running back Tyler Allgeier scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.