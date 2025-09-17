Falcons’ A.J. Terrell is ‘week to week’ with hamstring injury
Coach Raheem Morris plans to hold an open competition to replace Terrell.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (left) fights for the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller watches during the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who suffered a hamstring injury late in the second quarter against the Vikings on Sunday night, will be held out of practice Wednesday and was declared “week to week” by coach Raheem Morris.
Dee Alford replaced Terrell in the lineup and said he was ready if he had to take over for an extended period.
“Yes, sir, I’m ready,” Alford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I feel like this defensive back group as a whole, everyone is ready for their opportunity.”
Morris plans to hold an open competition to replace Terrell. He mentioned Clark Phillips III, who was inactive for the first two games, and Natrone Brooks as contenders. Cornerbacks C.J. Henderson, Cobee Bryant and Keith Taylor also are on the practice squad.
“We ended it with (Alford) out there,” Morris said. “He got a chance to finish it for us. He did a nice job. He had a knock-down pass and some really good tackles.”
Phillips is coming off a rib injury that he suffered in training camp.
“We are all hungry,” Alford said. “We feel like we deserve to be here. We will continue to compete.”
Some expect Terrell to miss more than a week.
“Not a surprise, IMO, out this week and more,” wrote Dr. David J. Chao, a former NFL team doctor, on SICscore.com. “Question is how many weeks?”
Chao provides injury analysis on the website after video reviews of the injuries. He’s considered an expert.
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is off to a strong start.
He’s caught 11 of 13 targets for 96 yards this season. He’s picked up seven first downs on his receptions.
“It was great for our team and our morale,” Pitts said about the victory over the Vikings. “Obviously, it’s not good losing the first game, but it was good for us to put that behind us and try to go 1-0 (last) week, which we did.”
Pitts enjoyed the fourth-quarter drive that put the game away. Running back Tyler Allgeier scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
“It was great just looking at one another, looking to our right and our left, and knowing that we had to win that game,” Pitts said. “It starts with the guys up front. We are going to all play as an 11 and see where it takes us.”
Pitts know the Panthers will play the Falcons tough.
“Watch the tape, see our mistakes and also don’t downplay the good things,” Pitts said. “Try and go 1-0 again this week.”
Guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Elijah Wilkinson are starting to work better together on the right side of the offensive line.
Wilkinson is taking over for Kaleb McGary, who is out for the season with a left leg injury.
“It’s a lot better,” Lindstrom said. “I thought our communication was good last week. But it’s even better now. We are getting better with spacing, seeing things and communicating. Two percent marginally better, but that’s a lot. It’s going to continue to get better between the two of us.”
Wilkinson is in his ninth season in the NFL.
“He’s great,” Lindstrom said. “He knows exactly what he’s seeing and what he needs from me and what I need from him. We are continuing to hammer that home. So far, it’s been really good.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
