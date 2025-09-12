Falcons injury report: Darnell Mooney, Drake London cleared for Vikings game
Mooney, who suffered a shoulder injury on the first day of training camp, did not play in the regular-season opener against the Bucs.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London catches the ball during warm-ups before the home opener game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Drake London were not given a game-day designation on the Friday injury report, meaning they will be available to play when the Falcons (0-1) face the Vikings (1-0) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
London suffered a shoulder sprain late in the game and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.
