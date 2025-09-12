Falcons Logo
Falcons injury report: Darnell Mooney, Drake London cleared for Vikings game

Mooney, who suffered a shoulder injury on the first day of training camp, did not play in the regular-season opener against the Bucs.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London catches the ball during warm-ups before the home opener game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London catches the ball during warm-ups before the home opener game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Drake London were not given a game-day designation on the Friday injury report, meaning they will be available to play when the Falcons (0-1) face the Vikings (1-0) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

London suffered a shoulder sprain late in the game and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Falcons nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable, along with safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. (groin).

Returner Jamal Agnew (groin), safety Jordan Fuller (knee), offensive tackle Jack Nelson (calf) and wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) were declared out of the game.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

