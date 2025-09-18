Falcons injury report: James Pearce Jr. returns to practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. (groin) returned to practice but was limited Thursday.

“I’m good,” Pearce said when asked about the injury. “I’m just getting better, you know what I’m saying. Being a pro. Learning how to take care of the body.”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder), inside linebacker Kaden Elliss (neck) and offensive tackle Jake Nelson (calf) fully participated in practice.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (toe), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) were limited in practice.

Returner Jamal Agnew (groin), cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and tight end Charlie Woerner (ankle) did not practice for the second day in a row. Cornerback Mike Ford (groin) and running back Nathan Carter (not injury related/personal matter) did not practice.