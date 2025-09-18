Falcons Logo
Falcons injury report: James Pearce Jr. returns to practice

‘I’m good,’ rookie outside linebacker says.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. returned to practice Thursday after suffering a groin injury. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. (groin) returned to practice but was limited Thursday.

He did not practice Wednesday.

“I’m good,” Pearce said when asked about the injury. “I’m just getting better, you know what I’m saying. Being a pro. Learning how to take care of the body.”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder), inside linebacker Kaden Elliss (neck) and offensive tackle Jake Nelson (calf) fully participated in practice.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (toe), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) were limited in practice.

Returner Jamal Agnew (groin), cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and tight end Charlie Woerner (ankle) did not practice for the second day in a row. Cornerback Mike Ford (groin) and running back Nathan Carter (not injury related/personal matter) did not practice.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

