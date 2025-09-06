Falcons Logo
On the hot seat: Can Falcons’ Kyle Pitts have a breakout season?

Pitts has yet to repeat the successes of his rookie season.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. works out during a joint NFL football practice with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a big rookie season, but has not sustained that Pro Bowl level of play in three subsequent seasons.

Pitts, who had two decent games against the Buccaneers last season, will be on the hot seat for the season opener between the Falcons and Bucs at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Some of the top tight ends in the game had big early seasons and sustained their level of play.

Shannon Sharpe caught 77 and 110 passes in his third and fourth season on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Antonio Gates had the first of six 100-catch seasons in his second season. Tony Gonzalez went to his first of 10 straight Pro Bowls in his third season. He added four more Pro Bowl trips with the Falcons from 2010-13.

So while Pitts was the highest tight end ever drafted, fourth overall in 2021, why are the Falcons still waiting for a breakout season?

Pitts caught 68 of 110 targets for 1,026 yards and a touchdown as a rookie with Matt Ryan at quarterback. He receptions dipped to 28 in 2022. He had 53 the next season and went down to 47 last season.

Pitts, who was projected to be a red zone terror with his nearly 7-foot wingspan, a 33½-inch vertical leap, had a career-high four touchdowns last season.

“Excited where Kyle’s at,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “Really healthy, moving around really well. He’s had a great camp up to this point and the attention to detail, everything’s there. So, I’m fired up where Kyle’s at. I know the rest of the guys are as well and can’t wait to see him cut it loose on Sunday.”

Pitts caught seven passes for 88 yards in the 36-30 win over the Bucs on Oct. 3 and four for 91 for two touchdowns in the 31-26 win on Oct. 27.

