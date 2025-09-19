Everything you need to know about Temple at Georgia Tech

Tickets: Tickets are available on Tech’s official ticket site starting at $29 and via secondary sites starting at $29.

“This is a kid that truly epitomizes what the Heisman Trophy is,” Key said Monday on SiriusXM radio . “Who in college football elevates their team the way Haynes King does Georgia Tech? I would like to know that.”

#HaynesForHeisman: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is all-in on quarterback Haynes King being a viable choice to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

King is 33-for-48 passing for 354 yards and an interception and has 259 yards rushing on 44 carries with four touchdowns in two games this season (he missed the Sept. 6 game against Gardner-Webb with a lower-body injury). Those numbers may not be gaudy enough (yet) for King to be included among players vying for the award handed out to college football’s best player each year, but King’s style of play, leadership and intangibles hold weight, Key added.

Yellow Jackets to wear gray: For the third time in as many home games, No. 18 Tech will wear a different color jersey at home.

Tech announced Thursday that the Jackets will wear gray jerseys and gray pants when it hosts Temple. The Jackets also will wear gold helmets with gray face masks.

Key said he sees the uniform combination as an analogy for Tech’s history as a historic steam engine going through the tunnel under a mountain and emerging as a new-age bullet train.

Crowds growing at Bobby Dodd: The Tech football program, week in and week out, strives for consistency on the field. It appears, through three games in 2025 anyway, that the Jackets are closer than they have been in quite some time to meeting that standard of consistency.

In the stands at Bobby Dodd Stadium, consistency pertaining to large crowds has yet to become the norm, although the trajectory is on an uptick.

Playoffs?! Can the Jackets make the College Football Playoff? This was Tech’s best chance to beat Clemson since the peak of the Paul Johnson years.

