Georgia Tech 3 games, 3 positive results for Blake Gideon’s Georgia Tech defense Defense has been a large reason why the Yellow Jackets are undefeated after three games for the first in nine years. Georgia Tech defensive back Omar Daniels flexes his muscles during the first half of Saturday's against Clemson. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Three games, three positive results for Blake Gideon’s defense. Georgia Tech’s first-year defensive coordinator is a quarter of the way through the 2025 season, and so far the outcomes have been deemed a success. The defense has been a large reason why the Yellow Jackets are undefeated after three games for the first in nine years and ranked No. 18 in the country.

“They’re playing fast. They’re playing faster each day, each team period in practice, each week,” Tech coach Brent Key said Monday on SiriusXM radio. “Seeing the speed they were playing with, the intentionality, the physicality, really good communication — we’ve gotten better and better each week with our communication, and communication allows you to play faster. “We’re by no means a finished product. We got a long way to go. We’ve gotta continue to force ourselves to be the best fundamentally sound team in the country. We cannot let our techniques and fundamentals go away. That’s what I challenged the team and the coaching staff with (Sunday). You start getting into game 3, game 4, 5, 6, everybody is worried about scheme. I’m worried about techniques, fundamentals and how we play the game.” Despite 3-0 start, No. 18 Georgia Tech still striving for improvement Tech’s defense has allowed 53 points in three games, its fewest three-game total since 2021. It also has given up only 575 passing yards, the fewest since 2021 when that squad gave up 373 passing yards after three games. Tech’s defense has allowed 53 points in three games, its fewest three-game total since 2021. It also has given up only 575 passing yards, the fewest since 2021 when that squad gave up 373 passing yards after three games. Linemen Jordan van den Berg, Amontrae Bradford, Christian Garrett, Brayden Manley and Akelo Stone; linebacker Kyle Efford; and defensive back Daiquan White have been Gideon’s best players, according to Pro Football Focus. Van den Berg, Efford, White, Garrett and Manley; defensive backs Clayton Powell-Lee, Kelvin Hill, Zachary Tobe and Ahmari Harvey; and linebackers Melvin Jordan IV and Cayman Spaulding have excelled in defending the run, while White, Efford, linebacker Tah’j Butler, and defensive backs Omar Daniels and Tae Harris have stood out in pass coverage.

Tech has been getting contributions from up and down the roster, which certainly has helped with some of the early successes.

Of course, no unit is without flaws, and the Jackets undoubtedly have areas to improve as the season lengthens. Tech ranks ninth in the ACC in total defense, with 337.3 yards allowed per game, and ninth in fewest first downs allowed (56) and in sacks (2). Read more about the Yellow Jackets The Jackets rank 11th in allowing teams to convert on third downs (37.2%) and 14th in rushing defense (145.7 yards per game allowed) and in pass-efficiency defense (131.2). Under the microscope, the Jackets had more than one alarming breakdown against Clemson on Saturday. There was a third-and-22 when Clemson ran for 30 yards. There was a 73-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade Klubnik to wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. There were five Clemson runs of 10 yards or more. The Tigers also were 7-of-12 on third-down conversions and 1-for-1 on fourth down.