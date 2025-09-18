Georgia Tech to wear gray jerseys Saturday against Temple

Georgia Tech announced that the Yellow Jackets will wear gray jerseys and gray pants Saturday when it hosts Temple. Tech also wore gray uniforms on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during a 38-22 loss to North Carolina at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics 2019)

Tech announced Thursday that the Yellow Jackets will wear gray jerseys and gray pants at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Temple. The Jackets will also wear gold helmets with gray face masks.

Coach Brent Key explained he sees the uniform combination as an analogy for Tech’s history as a historic steam engine going through the tunnel under a mountain and emerging as a new-age bullet train.

For the third time in as many home games, No. 18 Georgia Tech will wear a different color jersey at home.

“I think the cool thing about this is, with the gray uniforms, there’s a message that I have about Georgia Tech. There’s a message that I tell recruits. There’s a message that I tell boosters and fans and people. This is an opportunity for us to tell everybody that,” Key said Thursday. “That’s what the gold and the gray represents, it’s the grit, it’s the toughness, it’s the old meets the new. It’s the story put onto their pads of what we tell recruits and what we tell people that Georgia Tech is.

“The speed and precision of the modern-day trains or vehicles that go the speed of sound, that’s also a combination of what I want this football team to be with the toughness and the grit and being able to establish the line of scrimmage, but also have the precision and the speed and the skill to be able to play sideline to sideline, end line to end line.”