Georgia Tech to wear gray jerseys Saturday against Temple
Coach Brent Keys says the uniforms represent ‘the grit, it’s the toughness, it’s the old meets the new.’
Georgia Tech announced that the Yellow Jackets will wear gray jerseys and gray pants Saturday when it hosts Temple. Tech also wore gray uniforms on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during a 38-22 loss to North Carolina at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics 2019)
“I think the cool thing about this is, with the gray uniforms, there’s a message that I have about Georgia Tech. There’s a message that I tell recruits. There’s a message that I tell boosters and fans and people. This is an opportunity for us to tell everybody that,” Key said Thursday. “That’s what the gold and the gray represents, it’s the grit, it’s the toughness, it’s the old meets the new. It’s the story put onto their pads of what we tell recruits and what we tell people that Georgia Tech is.
“The speed and precision of the modern-day trains or vehicles that go the speed of sound, that’s also a combination of what I want this football team to be with the toughness and the grit and being able to establish the line of scrimmage, but also have the precision and the speed and the skill to be able to play sideline to sideline, end line to end line.”
Tech, which wore white jerseys against Clemson on Saturday, and gold jerseys against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6, announced the gray combination in July, stating, “the base color of the new dark gray design pays homage to the institute’s past, present and future commitment to industry and technology. Metallic Tech gold numerals are outlined in white, and the metallic Tech gold sleeve stripes are bisected by a white stripe.”
Tech also wore gray uniforms Oct. 5, 2019, during a 38-22 loss to North Carolina at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Those uniforms paid “homage to patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” and were “a nod to Tech’s football past. John Heisman was the first college coach to institute a practice team, a unit that became known as the Gray Devils.”
