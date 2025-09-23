Braves clobber Nationals to win ninth straight

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin drives in two runs with a single in the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Baldwin leads National League rookies in RBIs and ranks second in homers, total bases, average, slugging and OPS. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

They won their ninth consecutive game Monday, defeating the Nationals 11-5 to open the final homestand of the season. This season will be remembered for numerous what-ifs, but the strong finish at least builds hope for an emphatic rebound in 2026 — and a lot of intrigue entering a crucial offseason.

They won their ninth consecutive game Monday, defeating the Nationals 11-5 to open the final homestand of the season. This season will be remembered for numerous what-ifs, but the strong finish at least builds hope for an emphatic rebound in 2026 — and a lot of intrigue entering a crucial offseason.

Nationals All-Star lefty MacKenzie Gore recorded only six outs against the Braves’ revived offense. That’s been the story of the second half: A unit that appeared so lifeless in the spring and early summer ended on an illustrious run. The Braves are now 32-30 in the second half. They’re 74-76 since beginning the season with an 0-7 road trip that ultimately doomed them in the way many worried.

There’s nothing they can do about that now. They’ll watch October baseball from their couches for the first time since 2017. But they should be encouraged by the team’s finish — the Braves will almost certainly be a popular pick to surge up the standings next season. This closing run will be cited as a reason why. There’s nothing they can do about that now. They’ll watch October baseball from their couches for the first time since 2017. But they should be encouraged by the team’s finish — the Braves will almost certainly be a popular pick to surge up the standings next season. This closing run will be cited as a reason why.

The Braves’ current win streak is their longest since also winning nine consecutive games from June 24 to July 23, 2023. Eight of these victories have come by multiple runs.