Braves clobber Nationals to win ninth straight

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin drives in two runs with a single in the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Baldwin leads National League rookies in RBIs and ranks second in homers, total bases, average, slugging and OPS. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
The Braves are eliminated from postseason contention, but they sure haven’t looked like it.
They won their ninth consecutive game Monday, defeating the Nationals 11-5 to open the final homestand of the season. This season will be remembered for numerous what-ifs, but the strong finish at least builds hope for an emphatic rebound in 2026 — and a lot of intrigue entering a crucial offseason.
Nationals All-Star lefty MacKenzie Gore recorded only six outs against the Braves’ revived offense. That’s been the story of the second half: A unit that appeared so lifeless in the spring and early summer ended on an illustrious run. The Braves are now 32-30 in the second half. They’re 74-76 since beginning the season with an 0-7 road trip that ultimately doomed them in the way many worried.
There’s nothing they can do about that now. They’ll watch October baseball from their couches for the first time since 2017. But they should be encouraged by the team’s finish — the Braves will almost certainly be a popular pick to surge up the standings next season. This closing run will be cited as a reason why.
The Braves’ current win streak is their longest since also winning nine consecutive games from June 24 to July 23, 2023. Eight of these victories have come by multiple runs.
“I think it shows character,” starter Chris Sale said. “I think, again, you can get in situations like this and kind of mail it in, go through the motions. I think there are a few things you can respect, the guys are still playing hard and playing for pride. And on top of that, for the fans, the energy in our clubhouse, the front office, it shows how we should’ve been playing the whole year. To do something like this going into the offseason should give us confidence for next year.”
It’s unfortunate for Albies, who missed two months a year ago after fracturing the same wrist (though this was a different injury).
“It’s tough news, man,” Sale said. “He’s such a spark plug for not only our lineup but our clubhouse. For someone who comes in every day and genuinely loves the game, loves being around his teammates and always has such a positive attitude, it’s a tough blow to see something like that happen to someone like him.”
Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., being celebrated with a “Red Carpet” bobblehead giveaway Monday (a nod to his All-Star fashion choice), smacked his 19th homer in the opening frame.
Meanwhile, Rookie of the Year candidate Drake Baldwin continued with his hearty closing argument. He had a hit and RBI during the Braves’ five-run third, extending his hitting streak to six games. Baldwin leads National League rookies in RBIs and ranks second in homers, total bases, average, slugging and OPS (minimum 200 plate appearances).
Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who’s been brilliant as a late-season waiver claim, reached base twice. Kim has a $16 million player option that he seems increasingly likely to decline as he proves he’s healthy. But he’s been a perfect fit in the Braves’ lineup, and the team would do well to retain him.
The Braves and Nationals continue their series Tuesday when Hurston Waldrep (5-1, 3.04) faces righty Brad Lord (5-8, 4.18). The Braves have five games remaining.
Correction
This story has been updated to state Ha-Seong Kim’s player option is $16 million.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
