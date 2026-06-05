Braves can’t sweep Blue Jays in 7-2 loss

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

The Braves had Cy Young contender Chris Sale on the mound. The Blue Jays used opener Mason Fluharty and followed with a 25-year-old named Chad Dallas in his MLB debut.

It was another series win but not a sweep for the Braves, who fell 7-2 on Thursday at Truist Park. Consider it an off night for the offense against pitchers it should’ve theoretically feasted against.

And it was an odd night for Sale, too, who was victimized by singles and weak contact. He surrendered 10 hits, eight of which were singles (the other two were doubles). Just two of the hits had an exit velocity over 97 mph. Four hits had exit velocities under 77 mph.

Sale’s ERA increased from 2.01 to 2.23. It’s intriguing to track start-by-start, given how contested this brilliant National League Cy Young race is pacing to be.

There wasn’t any offensive backing for Sale. The Braves were held to four hits against six Blue Jays relievers. First baseman Matt Olson’s sacrifice fly produced the first run, and uber utilityman Mauricio Dubón homered in the eighth to pull the Braves within a run. They went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.