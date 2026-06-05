Atlanta Braves

Braves can’t sweep Blue Jays in 7-2 loss

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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33 minutes ago

The Braves had Cy Young contender Chris Sale on the mound. The Blue Jays used opener Mason Fluharty and followed with a 25-year-old named Chad Dallas in his MLB debut.

As baseball would have it, guess which team won?

It was another series win but not a sweep for the Braves, who fell 7-2 on Thursday at Truist Park. Consider it an off night for the offense against pitchers it should’ve theoretically feasted against.

And it was an odd night for Sale, too, who was victimized by singles and weak contact. He surrendered 10 hits, eight of which were singles (the other two were doubles). Just two of the hits had an exit velocity over 97 mph. Four hits had exit velocities under 77 mph.

Sale’s ERA increased from 2.01 to 2.23. It’s intriguing to track start-by-start, given how contested this brilliant National League Cy Young race is pacing to be.

There wasn’t any offensive backing for Sale. The Braves were held to four hits against six Blue Jays relievers. First baseman Matt Olson’s sacrifice fly produced the first run, and uber utilityman Mauricio Dubón homered in the eighth to pull the Braves within a run. They went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Reynaldo López, who’s working to find his niche as a reliever, struggled in the ninth, surrendering four runs on five hits to put the game out of reach. Three of his previous four appearances were scoreless.

The Braves open a three-game home series against the Pirates on Friday. They’ll start Martin Perez (3-3, 2.79) against Pirates righty Mitch Keller (5-2, 4.35) in the opener. The Braves will miss Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes, an advantage competitively, but a disappointment for fans hoping to see perhaps baseball’s best starter again pitch in Atlanta.

More to come ...

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

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