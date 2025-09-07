Hurston Waldrep’s development continues but Braves’ bullpen melts down in loss

Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep (64) throws the first pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Consider his two recent outings further educational experiences. Waldrep has gotten solid bottom-line results, but he’s been a bit more susceptible to erratic command. These types of appearances are necessary in his growth.

Hurston Waldrep has been a revelation over the past month, to the point that many have penciled into a rotation spot next spring.

Like his past start, Waldrep limited the opposition Saturday, holding the Mariners to two runs in the Braves’ 10-2 loss at Truist Park. But he issued five walks, bringing the total to nine bases on balls in his past two games (10-2/3 innings).

That was a theme earlier in the minor-league season before Waldrep adjusted. In a stretch as recent as June 3 through July 5, Waldrep walked 18 hitters in 28 innings. He’d issued only seven walks over his first five MLB starts since being recalled in early August (30 innings).

Now, he’ll have a few more chances to adjust at the higher level. The overall body of work is still impressive: Waldrep lowered his ERA to 1.33 in 40-2/3 innings. He’s handled himself well in dangerous spots. Despite his spotty command Saturday, the only damage came on Julio Rodriguez’s two-run shot in the first inning.

Waldrep has given the Braves a legitimate chance in each outing. That’s major progress for the youngster, whom manager Brian Snitker admitted the Braves promoted too early as he struggled during two starts last year.