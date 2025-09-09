Atlanta United’s Luke Brennan aiming for Under-20 World Cup

Atlanta United forward Luke Brennan dribbles the ball during the US Open Cup match against the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

“I think that I’ve been playing well,” he said. “I think I’ve proven myself, and I’ve done well.”

One of Atlanta United winger Luke Brennan’s goals is to be selected to play for the U.S. in the upcoming Under-20 World Cup. He said Tuesday he feels good about his chances after the completion of last week’s final team camp.

The U20s played friendlies against Morocco in Spain on Sept. 5 and 8. Brennan played a total of 100 minutes in the two matches. He had an assist in the first match, a 4-1 victory. The second match ended 0-0.

Brennan said he should find out if he will be selected within the next two weeks. The U20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Chile on Sept. 27-Oct. 19.

Brennan has developed into a consistent starter for Atlanta United. The Homegrown signee has set career highs for appearances (11), starts (4) and minutes (393).

Brennan said the recent experiences have improved his situational awareness and defensive skills. Though he hasn’t scored, he said he is becoming more confident attacking the 18-yard box and knows that goals will come.