One year out: Atlanta’s World Cup kickoff begins

Leaders from the city of Atlanta, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta Police Department, MARTA and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport discussed how they can now turn from planning to decisions and implementation. It was the first time the stakeholders publicly discussed tournament plans.

The city started planning to host part of the World Cup in 2017. It was named one of 16 host cities in June 2022.

The presentation started with a “sizzle reel” hosted by artist Killer Mike that highlighted the city’s history and future.

“This is my city, this is my home, this is Atlanta,” the rap artist says in the video.

The financial sizzle came a few minutes later when four Atlanta-based corporations were announced as the first sponsors for Atlanta’s matches: Cox Enterprises, Georgia-Pacific, Home Depot and Southern Co. Cox Enterprises is also the parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It is the first time in FIFA’s history it has allowed host committees to secure local sponsors. Financial details of the sponsorships weren’t disclosed.

The term “eight Super Bowls” was used several times. William Pate, president and CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said more than 127,000 hotel rooms have already been booked for the tournament, with an expectation of 500,000 visitors. Pate said 60 venues are hosting or holding space for tournament-related events.

He said that number will increase after the tournament draw is held in December, which is when the city will learn which teams will be playing here. There are also three sites, Atlanta United’s training facility, Kennesaw State and Mercer, that can serve as base camps for the national teams, which will draw their supporters.

The influx of visitors will put pressure on Atlanta’s elected officials to show off the best version of the city without spotlighting issues that plague everyday residents, like Atlanta’s traffic congestion or infrastructure problems.

Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration is already tackling crucial planning issues, including how best to bolster public safety downtown, what transit options visitors have to get around the city and the best way for Atlanta’s businesses to benefit from the influx of cash.

Changes coming

The lengthy to-do list includes a $120 million downtown makeover that will replace 25 miles of streets, restripe 200 intersections, install 150 new streetlights and repair 14 miles of sidewalk, all on a tight two-year timeline.

Officials are also expecting a majority of the city’s iconic Beltline to be completed by summer 2026. Beltline officials said when the games come to town, nearly 16.3 miles of the main trail and 1.6 miles of the Westside Connector — which provides a pedestrian path from Washington Park directly to Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will be open to visitors.

A new division within the Atlanta Police Department was created a year ago to discuss security measures for the World Cup. Kate Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said the state has allocated $25 million toward security, which will be allocated to the Georgia World Congress Center to support public safety and infrastructure.

“It’s not just game day that matters,” she said. “It’s every day in between. It’s going to be very important that we get safety and security correct.”

Charles Hampton, deputy chief of special events for the Atlanta Police, was part of a contingent that included members of Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment that visited high-profile matches in Germany and England in the past months to learn techniques used by police there during supporters’ marches and during matches.

“We’re also responsible for keeping the 242 neighborhoods still safe and so we are relying on partnerships of the local cities, our state partners, federal partners, to also assist us, because we can’t do it alone,” Hampton said. “As the mayor always says, this is a huge project. So we are relying on assistance, but we are again excited to showcase exactly what Atlanta has to offer.”

MARTA is also readying for the influx of visitors and prepping for crowds expected to rival the 2017 Super Bowl eight times over. Vacations and scheduled off days have been canceled to ensure full staffing, and MARTA plans to request additional transit police officers from other systems to ensure safety.

The transit agency has also approved a long-discussed name change to the train station serving Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In time for the World Cup, the Dome/GWCC/Philips Arena/CNN Center station is being renamed to the Sports Entertainment and Convention District station, a change aimed at clearing up navigational confusion now that the Georgia Dome, Philips Arena and CNN Center have been renamed. Escalators at the station will be replaced. Fare-machines and gates will be redone so riders can get on or off as quickly as possible. Signage in multiple languages will also be added to aid ease of use.

Rhonda Allen, Marta’s chief customer experience officer, said they are working to make sure that not only visitors find riding to be safe, clean and reliable, but those who use the trains and buses every day and who aren’t going to the matches also do.

“We are preparing our people to welcome the world,” she said.

‘Unforgettable’ is the goal

Other than having to strip all corporate signage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including the logo on the roof (which will be covered by a film), the venue has the fewest challenges. It has practice putting in grass, including work done this week ahead of the six matches of the Club World Cup. Atlanta’s first match in that tournament is scheduled for Monday.

A fan festival is scheduled to be held during the tournament at Centennial Park, which will continue to undergo infrastructure improvements. It will be one of numerous festivals planned throughout the metro area. The festival will include live broadcast of matches, entertainment, music, food and activities. The Fan Festival is scheduled to be open for 20 days. TJ Rogers, national sales manager for the Georgia World Congress Center, said they expect 14,000-16,000 people to attend.

“We’re excited to bring Atlanta’s Southern charm and resilience to a dynamic fan experience,” Rogers said. “‘Unforgettable’ is our goal.”

The volunteers headquarters will be at The Center.

Additionally, the Atlanta Sports Council announced it will partner with Atlanta-based Soccer in the Streets to build another small pitch at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station. The ASC also will work with the Boys & Girls Clubs on programming at 15 cities, from Blue Ridge to Valdosta as part of the effort to create a legacy from the tournament.

Corso said success can be measured similarly to when it hosted the Olympics: how many people return.

“It’s a great place to have an experience and to bring your family here,” he said. “We expect a lot of companies from around the world to come here and be exposed to our city and our state and what we have to offer as a place to come for a recreational event, or perhaps to come and open up a business.”

Riley Bunch and Sarah Gregory contributed to this article.