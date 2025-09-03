Atlanta United World Cup ticket window opens next week, but there are catches Prices will start at $60 and could run more than $7,000. Eight matches will be played in Atlanta. Lionel Messi (right) and Rodrigo De Paul celebrate during a Copa America semifinal match last year. Argentina is the current World Cup champ. (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Applications to purchase tickets for next year’s World Cup will run Sept. 10-19 for those who use Visa and have a FIFA ID. Once they can be bought in October, the cheapest ticket will be $60 for a group-stage match, and the most expensive ticket will start at $6,730 for the championship match in New Jersey on July 19.

FIFA announced the protocols for prospective buyers Wednesday. Atlanta will host eight matches in next year’s tournament. Can Atlanta be the best version of itself for the FIFA World Cup? There will be other, less-restrictive windows to purchase tickets. There will be one late this year, another early next year, and a first-come, first-serve sale in the second and third quarters of next year. Applications for tickets will start at fifa.com/tickets. If the application is accepted, FIFA will notify the purchasers by email, with a dedicated time and date in October to purchase tickets. As many as four tickets can be bought per person for a single match, up to as many as 10 matches. There will be options to buy tickets for a single match, for a specific venue, or a package to follow a certain team. If that team doesn’t qualify and the purchaser wants a refund, FIFA will do that. FIFA also is going to start a resale website.

The U.S. men will open the tournament with a match in Los Angeles on June 12.