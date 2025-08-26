Sports Top 10 performances from Falcons’ Girls Flag Football Showcase Grovetown, Langston Hughes have 2 players each on the list. 1 / 25 Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Binta Darbo (#169) runs drills during the 5th annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosed by the Atlanta Falcons Monday, August 25, 2025 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Nearly 200 high school flag football players competed at the Falcons’ fifth annual Girls Flag Football Showcase on Monday night. Players from high school programs all over the state competed in NFL scouting combine-style drills in front of college coaches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

McEachern wins Division 4 flag football title, completes 28-0 season Falcons owner Arthur Blank has invested heavily in girls flag football in Georgia, as well as in other states around the country. The sport has increased dramatically in recent seasons, as more colleges offer partial and full scholarships to elite players. More than 7,000 players competed for more than 270 Georgia high schools in girls flag football in 2024, according to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. Over 40 Georgia high schools added the sport in 2025. Emmanuel College coach Terry Allen, a former Clemson standout and second-team NFL All-Pro running back, detailed what he looks for when recruiting high school talent. “I’m just looking for girls who are aggressive with good attitudes — girls who are coachable — and the way that they play will show passion for the game,” Allen said. “So just looking to see how they respond.

“Do you drop your head when you drop a pass or are you focused enough to get back to it?”

Alexa Mays warms up prior to the start of the 5th annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons Monday, August 25, 2025 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Here’s a look at the top 10 performances from the combine. Top 10 performances from Falcons’ Girls Flag Football Showcase Skylar Anderson, Locust Grove, senior WR/LB: Anderson arguably had the most dominant performance of the night. She stood out with elite agility and change of direction as a route runner and made several impressive plays in coverage, including a pick-six in a 1-on-1 drill. Jayla Ayler, Greenbrier, sophomore WR/DB: The second-youngest player to make this list showed elite body control as a route runner and defender. Ayler wowed several coaches late during 1-on-1 coverage drills with impressive body control, flipping her momentum for an acrobatic interception. Madison Bennett, Grovetown, freshman RB/DB: One of only 14 freshmen in the 198-player combine, Bennett stood out with eye-popping speed. She proved herself to be a deep threat in man coverage, creating significant separation against several competitive defensive backs.

Alana Calhoun, Milton, senior WR/DB: Calhoun showed why she was one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits at the event. She made her presence known in coverage and displayed clean route-running skills. Sports Daily: Olympic flag football, Falcons style Tehya Chaney, Grovetown, junior QB/LB: Chaney stood taller than most of the quarterbacks and matched it with efficient footwork. She impressed in route-tree drills with solid accuracy and a natural instinct for timing. Jada Davis, Langston Hughes, senior QB/DB: Davis might have flexed the strongest arm of the field. Passes from her sidearm motion found their way to receivers quickly in short, medium and deep routes. Saniyah Dickens, McEachern, senior C/LB: Another of the most mentioned recruits of the 2026 class combines aggressive physicality with elite agility. Dickens stood out as a route runner, especially in short and midrange situations. Ariel Grant, Morrow, senior QB/DB: Grant might have been the best and most complete quarterback at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. She displayed natural footwork along with incredible and accuracy timing with a consistently tight spiral.