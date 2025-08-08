Sports Sports Daily: Positive vibes all around Plus: The WNBA’s dumbest problem.

Hey, y’all. TGIF. Got a lot of fun stuff for you today, from the Braves to the Falcons to behind-the-scenes insight on those incredible Super 11 photos. And we’re (almost) exclusively focused on the rosier side of things.

How could you resist? Quick links: Ballin’ Drake Baldwin | Falcons vs. Lions: What to watch | More Super 11 DRAKE, CHRIS AND JEN Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Raisel Iglesias (left, hugging catcher Drake Baldwin) even failed to blow a save. That’s right: We’re even being positive about the Bravos today.

And there’s ammo aplenty.

1️⃣ Drake keeps raking: The Braves overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Marlins 8-6 last night. Catcher Drake Baldwin drove in five of the Atlanta runs, courtesy of a pair of homers and an RBI single that tied things up in the seventh. As the AJC’s Olivia Sayer reports, his National League Rookie of the Year case is looking pretty, pretty good. “I don’t see him ever being too big or letting things get away from him,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s got a really good temperament about him. It’s really easy to root for.” 2️⃣ Sale lets it fly: Remember in June, when reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale cracked his rib cage diving for an out against the Mets? His return to game action may arrive very soon. Sale threw a live batting practice session at Truist Park on Thursday (video proof). If he feels OK today, he’ll make a rehab start in the minors.

Then it’s back to the rotation. “I don’t care what the (team) record says. I like to compete, and I want to go out there and do my job,” Sale said. 3️⃣ A dream come true: The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Miami will bring a bit of MLB history along with it, when Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a big league game. Pawol spoke to reporters like our Gabe Burns on Thursday … and the quotes are making me a mite misty. “It’s unbelievably special,” she said. “I’m aware of the gravity, aware of the magnitude. I believe that I’m going to be a very good steward and representative for young girls and women and boys and men that this is possible.

“We have a lot to celebrate this weekend. I’m ready. I’m excited. I cannot wait to take the field on the major league diamond. It’s been a long time coming.” FALCONS FOOTBALL: IT’S BACK Credit: John Bazemore/AP Party time. And I don’t even mean that in a brooding, sarcastic sense! The Falcons kick off their exhibition schedule tonight, welcoming the Lions into Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7 p.m. on Fox 5). Quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins won’t see the field, but first-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will. There’s lots of other stuff to watch for, too. I’ll be keeping an eye on the cornerbacks and kickers — while D. Orlando Ledbetter and crew will run live game updates on AJC.com.

👀 Check out the first official depth chart of the preseason here. And don’t forget to join the Dirty Birds Dispatch party — yesterday’s inaugural newsletter was a banger. WEEKEND WATCH PARTY Lots going on besides the Falcons game, too. Let’s consult the schedule. 📺 The Braves continue their series with the Marlins tonight at 7:15 p.m. As referenced above, there’s a doubleheader on Saturday with games at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. (We should see another Hurston Waldrep start in one of those). Sunday’s finale arrives at 1:35 p.m. 📺 Atlanta United, now free from “the rot” of a 10-match winless streak, visits Montreal on Saturday (7:30 p.m. on Apple TV). The Canadian crew has been just as woeful as Atlanta this season.

📺 The Dream and legit MVP candidate Allisha Gray easily dispatched the Sky in Chicago last night. Sunday’s game at Phoenix (6 p.m. on Peachtree TV) should be a good one. And hopefully one free of sex toys. WAIT, WHAT WAS THAT? I do sincerely apologize for bringing this up again. But the WNBA has a problem. And it keeps getting weirder. The first sex toy landed on the Dream’s home court in College Park last week. People continue throwing them at games across the league — including at last night’s Dream-Sky game in Chicago, according to one report.

🙄 The plot twist? People behind a new cryptocurrency meme coin say they started it all as a marketing gimmick. (If you don’t know what a cryptocurrency meme coin is … don’t worry about it. It’s dumb.) Please make it stop. SUPER 11 PHOTOS Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Jonesboro High's Jontavius Wyman. You checked out the AJC’s 2025 Super 11 squad yesterday, right? If not, here’s a closer look. And either way, let’s take an exclusive look at how photographer Jason Getz created all those incredible images.

Spoiler alert: Ain’t no Photoshop involved. “At all 11 schools I would set up a studio with a 9-foot wide black background in an indoor facility with the ability to turn the lights off and preferably with no windows,” Jason told me.

“I used two LED lights behind the subject with a color gel coordinating to the players’ school colors. Then I would set up studio strobes to freeze the action.” Right on. Then what? “With the camera on a tripod I would have a one- to two-second exposure. When the exposure would start the flash would go off, freezing the action. Then I would have the player move while the shutter was open to get the motion effect.” 📷 To summarize: Nothing but a camera and some lights to do all that. We stan the whole AJC photo and video crew.