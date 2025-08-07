Falcons release first official depth chart of 2025 season

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons (8-9 in 2024) are set to face the Lions (15-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The team has announced that quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins will not play in the game. However, rookie first-round draft picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will play along with several potential starters on the defensive unit.
“You talk about your rookie class, talk about getting them out there,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Even (Penix), last year, we got out there just for a little bit. … We’ll get those guys out there for a couple of series and give them a feel for it.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
