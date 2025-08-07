Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons release first official depth chart of 2025 season

‘We’ll get those guys out there for a couple of series and give them a feel for it.’
Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. participates in a drill during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch.  (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. participates in a drill during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch.  (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons (8-9 in 2024) are set to face the Lions (15-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team has announced that quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins will not play in the game. However, rookie first-round draft picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will play along with several potential starters on the defensive unit.

“You talk about your rookie class, talk about getting them out there,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Even (Penix), last year, we got out there just for a little bit. … We’ll get those guys out there for a couple of series and give them a feel for it.”

Explore5 things to watch when the Falcons face the Lions in their exhibition opener

The Lions opened their exhibition season with a 34-7 loss to the Chargers in the Hall of Fame game July 31.

Here’s the Falcons depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin

WR: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, David Sills V, Chris Blair, Quincy Skinner Jr.

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, DJ Chark Jr.

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, Jamal Agnew, Dylan Drummond, Nick Nash, Jesse Matthews

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Joshua Simon

TE: Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano, Nikola Kalinic

LT: Jake Matthews, Storm Norton, Tyrone Wheatley Jr, Jordan Williams

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson, Matthew Cindric

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn, Joshua Gray

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Michael Gonzalez

RT: Kaleb McGary, Brandon Parker, Jack Nelson

DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel)

EDGE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., Khalid Kareem

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Mogan Fox, Kentavius Street, Simeon Barrow Jr.

DT: David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, LaCale London

EDGE: Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker, Bralen Trice,

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Nick Kubitz

ILB: Divine Deablo, Caleb Johnson, DeAngelo Malone

LCB: A.J. Terrell Jr., Lamar Jackson, Cobee Bryant, Dontae Manning

RCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Grayland Arnold, Keith Taylor

NCB: Dee Alford, Billy Bowman Jr., Mike Ford Jr.

SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Henry Black

FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Thompson

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes, Natrone Brooks, Elijah Dotson, Dee Alford, Nathan Carter, Jesse Matthews

PR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Dylan Drummond, Natrone Brooks, Elijah Dotson, Jesse Matthews

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons First Day of Training Camp

Falcons release first official depth chart of 2025 season

1h ago

5 things to watch when the Falcons face the Lions in their exhibition opener

Falcons announce hires, promotions on coaching staff

Keep Reading

First-round pick Jalon Walker set to play in Falcons’ exhibition game

Falcons backup QB Easton Stick ready to lead the charge Friday night 

First-round draft pick Jalon Walker returns to Falcons practice

Featured

Civilian Army employee at Fort Stewart tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE UPDATES

3 victims out of hospital, suspect ID’d in Fort Stewart shooting, officials say

Atlanta’s new CBS station names new leaders ahead of launch

Moody’s report: Georgia housing deficit ‘acute,’ short 41,000 homes