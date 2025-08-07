Falcons release first official depth chart of 2025 season

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. participates in a drill during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

‘We’ll get those guys out there for a couple of series and give them a feel for it.’

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons (8-9 in 2024) are set to face the Lions (15-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team has announced that quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins will not play in the game. However, rookie first-round draft picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will play along with several potential starters on the defensive unit.