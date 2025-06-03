Dacula’s Jackson Buchanan and Thomasville’s Mason Howell were medalists at Monday’s U.S. Open final qualifier at the Piedmont Driving Club and earned a spot in the 125th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club, June 12-15.

Buchanan, who recently finished his senior season at the University of Illinois, and Howell, 17, a rising senior at the Brookwood School, both shot 63-63 to finish at 18-under 126 and tied for first place. Buchanan qualified for the second consecutive year.

The duo finished seven strokes better than the three others who qualified — Atlanta’s Will Chandler and amateurs Jackson Koivun of Auburn and Tyler Weaver of Florida State. Professionals Hayden Buckley of Alpharetta and Steven Fisk of St. Simons Island shot 134 and earned the two alternate spots.