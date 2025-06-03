Dacula’s Jackson Buchanan and Thomasville’s Mason Howell were medalists at Monday’s U.S. Open final qualifier at the Piedmont Driving Club and earned a spot in the 125th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club, June 12-15.
Buchanan, who recently finished his senior season at the University of Illinois, and Howell, 17, a rising senior at the Brookwood School, both shot 63-63 to finish at 18-under 126 and tied for first place. Buchanan qualified for the second consecutive year.
The duo finished seven strokes better than the three others who qualified — Atlanta’s Will Chandler and amateurs Jackson Koivun of Auburn and Tyler Weaver of Florida State. Professionals Hayden Buckley of Alpharetta and Steven Fisk of St. Simons Island shot 134 and earned the two alternate spots.
Former Georgia Tech standouts Christo Lamprecht and Luke Schniederjans, and 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson of St. Simons Island each shot 136 and missed getting in the playoff by two shots. Former Yellow Jackets Vincent Whaley and Connor Howe shot 137, and former Kennesaw State player Brock Healy and ex-Oglethorpe All-American Anthony Maccaglia shot 138.
Former UGA golfer Trent Phillips qualified at Duke University Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.
