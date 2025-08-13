AJC Varsity Georgia’s top kickers, punters, snappers rank among nation’s best State’s best specialists include commits to Georgia Tech, Texas, Memphis and Army. The final day of the Georgia Power 100 series is a list of the state's top place-kickers, punters and long snappers. (Jason Getz/AJC 2020)

Explore Maxwell Week 1 projections show which high school football teams are favorites In alphabetical order, here are the top specialists ahead of the Georgia high school football season. Carter Allen, Bremen Allen, a junior, made eight of nine field-goal attempts with a long of 52 yards last season. His only miss was more than 50 yards. He was the GHSF Daily/AJC first-team Class A Division I all-state kicker. He averaged 41.4 yards per punt, putting six inside the 5-yard line. He is the No. 9 junior punt prospect nationally, according to Kohl’s Professional Camps, which ranks high school place-kickers, punters and long snappers. He’s also an outstanding baseball pitcher. Jake Collett, Heritage (Ringgold) Collett, a senior committed to Texas, was 5-of-8 on field goals with a long of 56 yards last season. He averaged 41.0 yards per punt. He is the No. 3 senior kicker nationally, per Kohl’s. He was the GHSF Daily/AJC first-team all-state punter in Class 3A. Carter Genchi, Hillgrove Genchi was 8-of-11 on field goals with a long of 45 yards last season. He put 56 of 62 kickoffs into the end zone. He averaged 37.3 yards per punt. He made a 53-yard field goal during a preseason game Friday. Genchi is Chris Sailer Kicking’s No. 4 senior place-kicker nationally.

Jonathan Genty, Blessed Trinity Genty is the Kohl’s No. 7 senior punter nationally. He has committed to Georgia Tech. Genty averaged 36.3 yards per punt with 17 of 40 downed inside the 20-yard line last season.

McCarty Harrelson, Troup Harrelson, a junior, was 10-of-13 on field goals with a long of 53 yards last season. Two of his misses were from 60 yards and farther. He was the GHSF Daily/AJC first-team all-state kicker in Class 3A. He averaged 38.5 yards per punt. Explore Preseason Maxwell playoff projections: An early prediction of the GHSA playoffs Brody Jenkins, Morgan County Jenkins is the consensus No. 4 long snapper nationally, according to Rubio Long Snapping. Also a top linebacker, he had 81 tackles last season on a Class 2A quarterfinal team. Jenkins is committed to Army and carries a 4.5 GPA. Aditya Kaul, Westminster Kaul is the No. 3 senior punter nationally, according to Kohl’s. He is committed to Army. He averaged 38.6 yards per punt last season, with 17 of 49 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Aaron McWilliams, East Coweta McWilliams was 12-of-13 on field goals with a long of 44 last season. He punted 44 times for a 39-yard average with 13 inside the 20-yard line. He put 50 of 50 kickoffs into the end zone. McWilliams kicked a 53-yard field goal in a preseason game last week, and he has made a 62-yarder in practice. According to Kohl’s, McWilliams is the No. 3 place-kicker and No. 6 punter nationally among seniors. Brooks Moore, Cook Moore has averaged 38.1 yards per punt over the past two seasons with 19 of 66 downed inside the 20-yard line. He is the Kohl’s No. 5 senior punter nationally. He has offers from Georgia State and Georgia Southern. He was the GHSF Daily/AJC first-team all-state punter in Class 2A.