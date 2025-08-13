AJC Varsity

Georgia’s top kickers, punters, snappers rank among nation’s best

State’s best specialists include commits to Georgia Tech, Texas, Memphis and Army.
The final day of the Georgia Power 100 series is a list of the state's top place-kickers, punters and long snappers. (Jason Getz/AJC 2020)
The final day of the Georgia Power 100 series is a list of the state's top place-kickers, punters and long snappers. (Jason Getz/AJC 2020)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia High School Football Daily’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100 concludes today with specialists. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered.

Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs and athletes have already been announced.

ExploreMaxwell Week 1 projections show which high school football teams are favorites

In alphabetical order, here are the top specialists ahead of the Georgia high school football season.

Carter Allen, Bremen

Allen, a junior, made eight of nine field-goal attempts with a long of 52 yards last season. His only miss was more than 50 yards. He was the GHSF Daily/AJC first-team Class A Division I all-state kicker. He averaged 41.4 yards per punt, putting six inside the 5-yard line. He is the No. 9 junior punt prospect nationally, according to Kohl’s Professional Camps, which ranks high school place-kickers, punters and long snappers. He’s also an outstanding baseball pitcher.

Jake Collett, Heritage (Ringgold)

Collett, a senior committed to Texas, was 5-of-8 on field goals with a long of 56 yards last season. He averaged 41.0 yards per punt. He is the No. 3 senior kicker nationally, per Kohl’s. He was the GHSF Daily/AJC first-team all-state punter in Class 3A.

Carter Genchi, Hillgrove

Genchi was 8-of-11 on field goals with a long of 45 yards last season. He put 56 of 62 kickoffs into the end zone. He averaged 37.3 yards per punt. He made a 53-yard field goal during a preseason game Friday. Genchi is Chris Sailer Kicking’s No. 4 senior place-kicker nationally.

Jonathan Genty, Blessed Trinity

Genty is the Kohl’s No. 7 senior punter nationally. He has committed to Georgia Tech. Genty averaged 36.3 yards per punt with 17 of 40 downed inside the 20-yard line last season.

McCarty Harrelson, Troup

Harrelson, a junior, was 10-of-13 on field goals with a long of 53 yards last season. Two of his misses were from 60 yards and farther. He was the GHSF Daily/AJC first-team all-state kicker in Class 3A. He averaged 38.5 yards per punt.

ExplorePreseason Maxwell playoff projections: An early prediction of the GHSA playoffs

Brody Jenkins, Morgan County

Jenkins is the consensus No. 4 long snapper nationally, according to Rubio Long Snapping. Also a top linebacker, he had 81 tackles last season on a Class 2A quarterfinal team. Jenkins is committed to Army and carries a 4.5 GPA.

Aditya Kaul, Westminster

Kaul is the No. 3 senior punter nationally, according to Kohl’s. He is committed to Army. He averaged 38.6 yards per punt last season, with 17 of 49 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Aaron McWilliams, East Coweta

McWilliams was 12-of-13 on field goals with a long of 44 last season. He punted 44 times for a 39-yard average with 13 inside the 20-yard line. He put 50 of 50 kickoffs into the end zone. McWilliams kicked a 53-yard field goal in a preseason game last week, and he has made a 62-yarder in practice. According to Kohl’s, McWilliams is the No. 3 place-kicker and No. 6 punter nationally among seniors.

Brooks Moore, Cook

Moore has averaged 38.1 yards per punt over the past two seasons with 19 of 66 downed inside the 20-yard line. He is the Kohl’s No. 5 senior punter nationally. He has offers from Georgia State and Georgia Southern. He was the GHSF Daily/AJC first-team all-state punter in Class 2A.

ExploreEx-Georgia HS football coach sentenced after taking $24K in booster funds

Matthew Oh, Buford

Oh is the nation’s No. 3 senior long snapper, according to Kohl’s. He has offers from Duke and Air Force. He has been invited to the Under Armour All-America game in Orlando, Florida.

Jake Snyder, Denmark

No Georgia kicking specialist had a better 2024 season. He averaged 45.8 yards on 27 punts with 12 downed inside the 20-yard line and was the GHSF Daily/AJC first-team all-state punter in Class 6A. He made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts with a long of 49 yards. He put 40 of 51 kickoffs in the end zone. He is the Kohl’s No. 12 senior kicker nationally. He committed to Memphis in June.

Balint Vorosmarty, Roswell

Vorosmarty committed to Georgia State in June. As a junior, he was 5-of-6 on field goals with a long of 49, put 60 of 67 kickoffs in the end zone and was 55-of-55 on extra points. He is the Kohl’s No. 11 senior place-kicker nationally.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

North Oconee’s quarterback Harrison Faulkner dives through Marist’s defense during a Class 4A championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

A look at Georgia high school football programs with winningest senior classes

3m ago

Georgia’s top kickers, punters, snappers rank among nation’s best

1h ago

‘A true trailblazer’ in Atlanta athletics: Raymond ‘Tweet’ Williams dies at 99

Keep Reading

6 SEC commits among top 10 offensive linemen in Georgia high school football

4 Brooks County players among Class A Division II preseason all-state team

Super 11 picks Edmonds, Wyman on list of Georgia’s 10 best HS defensive backs

Featured

081225 anx cdc gbi update

CDC shooting aftermath: Here’s what we know

Feel like your Georgia Power bill is high this summer? Here’s why.

Can Trump take over Atlanta police? Not really, experts say