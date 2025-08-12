AJC Varsity Super 11 pick among list of top dual-threat HS football players in Georgia Credit: Jenn Finch Buford’s Tyriq Green (center) runs the ball during a game between Mill Creek and Buford at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton. (Jenn Finch/AJC 2024)

Georgia High School Football Daily’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100 continues today with two-way starters and other players who make an impact in multiple ways. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs have already been announced.

In alphabetical order, here are the top athletes ahead of the Georgia high school football season. Cayden Benson, Creekside Benson (5-11, 170) passed for 2,395 yards and rushed for 1,085 yards last season as a first-year starter. He and East Hall’s Jamarcus Harrison (below) are the state’s only returning players who surpassed 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 rushing in 2024. Benson led his team to a Class 4A semifinal berth and 10-3 record. He was Region 4-4A’s offensive player of the year. A good student, Benson has offers from Davidson and Tuskegee. Victor Copeland, Fitzgerald Fitzgerald (5-10, 155) proves that teams can still win by putting their best athlete at quarterback, elite passing skills not necessary. Copeland had more rushing yards in one game (417 vs. Worth County in the Class A Division I quarterfinals) than he had passing yards the whole season (371). He finished with 1,635 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He hit 21.6 mph on Catapult in last week’s scrimmage, and his personal best over 100 meters is 10.83. He has offers from Cumberland and James Madison. Nate Davis, Rockmart A running back/middle linebacker, Davis (5-11, 190) rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns and led his team with 68 solo and 117 total tackles (twice the number of his nearest teammate). That was for an 11-3 Class 2A semifinal team. He was the Region 7-2A player of the year and first-team GHSF Daily/AJC all-state last season. He is courting small-college offers.

Terrious Favors, Carver (Atlanta) A wide receiver/cornerback, Favors (5-10, 160) is “our version of Travis Hunter,” coach Darren Myles said. Favors had 12 receiving touchdowns and six return touchdowns. He intercepted five passes. He had 1,468 all-purpose yards. He was Region 2-A’s athlete of the year. Favors committed to Boise State in January.

Darrius Favors, Manchester A running back/linebacker, Favors (5-11, 190) rushed for 1,704 yards and 19 touchdowns and made 22 solo tackles last season for this Class A Division II powerhouse. He was the Region 7-A Division II player of the year. Favors has small-college offers, including a recent one from Wofford. Bubba Frazier, Benedictine Playing the slot, Frazier has 2,426 yards from scrimmage the past two seasons (920 rushing, 1,506 receiving) with 20 touchdowns. A top-300 national recruit, Frazier committed to Notre Dame in April. Reid Giles, Rabun County A running back/safety, Giles (5-9, 185) has rushed for 1,348 and 1,125 yards the past two seasons, scoring 31 touchdowns. He has 59 receptions for 763 yards and 85 solo tackles and 17 stops for losses in those two years. He’s made all-state in football and baseball. He has one offer, from VMI. Jonathan Granby, Fellowship Christian Granby (6-0, 180) passed for 1,235 yards and rushed for 721 last season on a Class 3A-A Private semifinal team. He started at free safety as a freshman. Granby has offers from Georgia Tech and Georgia State. Ty Green, Buford An AJC Super 11 pick, Green (5-10, 190) is a rare two-way Buford starter who rushed for 527 yards and eight touchdowns, made 19 solo tackles and intercepted five passes last season for a Class 6A semifinal team. He has been a prominent player since he was a freshman. He has scored 23 touchdowns, at least one rushing, receiving and returning. He has 1,519 career rushing yards. Green committed to Georgia in July.

Mason Hall, Oconee County A tight end/defensive end, Hall (6-4, 205) played last season with a broken right hand but managed an 84% blocking grade, caught 58 passes for 736 yards and six touchdowns, played all special teams and served as his team’s long snapper. He also starts on the basketball team. Hall has more than 15 offers, including from Texas and Georgia Tech. Jamarcus Harrison, East Hall Playing for East Hall, a 4-6 Class 3A team, Harrison (6-4, 180) is outside the mainstream, but he passed for 1,709 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 1,137 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. That’s 284.6 total yards and three touchdowns per game. He was the Region 8-3A offensive player of the year. Harrison committed to Kennesaw State in June. Heze Kent, Brunswick Kent is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound tight end and a top-200 national recruit who committed to Florida in July. He had 41 receptions for 983 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He also lines up at wide receiver, running back and wildcat quarterback. He has rushed for 571 yards and 13 touchdowns on 77 carries the past two seasons. Jarvis Mathurin, Hebron Christian Mathurin (5-7, 160) is the state’s only player with more than 1,000 yards receiving (1,258), rushing (1,067) and punt returning (1,021) in his career. He has scored 31 touchdowns. He had 59 receptions for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 365 and six touchdowns last season. Recruited as a receiver, he committed to Georgia Southern in June. Melvin McAdoo, Wilcox County A wide receiver/strong safety, McAdoo (5-9, 160) returned three punts, two kickoffs and one interception for touchdowns last season. He intercepted five passes and made 59 solo tackles. He had 794 yards rushing and 223 yards receiving on 92 touches. McAdoo was the co-player of the year in Region 4-A Division II. Georgia Southern, Tulane and Austin Peay have offered.