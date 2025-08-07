AJC Varsity No. 1 prospect, Super 11 selection among best defensive linemen in Georgia LaDamion Guyton, Deuce Geralds head D-line honorees. Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com Buford defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright (right) makes a tackle in a 2023 game in Buford. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Georgia High School Football Daily’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100 continues today with defensive linemen. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and offensive linemen have already been announced.

Explore AJC Super 11: Meet the 2025 class of top Georgia high school football seniors In alphabetical order, here are the top 10 defensive linemen ahead of the Georgia high school football season. Cam Brooks, Thomas County Central Brooks (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is a four-year starter who has 41 solo tackles, 22½ tackles for losses and 16½ sacks for his career. He made Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-state last season. Thomas County Central is 38-3 in his three seasons. A top-400 national prospect, Brooks committed to California in April. Jordan Carter, Douglas County Carter is a two-time all-state pick with 30 tackles for losses and 28 sacks over the past two seasons, each ending with his team in the state semifinals. Carter made first-team all-state as a sophomore, then honorable mention as a junior after his school moved into the highest classification. A top-150 national recruit, Carter (6-4, 235) is Douglas County’s highest-rated defensive prospect of the 2000s. He committed to Texas A&M in October. Kameron Cody, Benedictine Cody (6-2, 285) made first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and GACA all-state for a 7-5 Class 4A team that played nationally ranked Buford and Rabun Gap in nonregion play. Cody is a top-500 national prospect and Benedictine’s highest-rated interior defensive lineman of the 2000s. He committed to Clemson in March.

Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill Geralds (6-2, 265) made first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and GACA all-state in the highest class last season and was the Region 8-6A co-Defensive Player of the Year and the Gwinnett County Touchdown Club’s Defensive End of the Year. He is an AJC Super 11 selection. Geralds had 30 tackles for losses, 13 sacks, 36 QB hurries and 104 total tackles. He also scored eight touchdowns as a runner and two as a receiver. A top-100 national prospect, Geralds (6-2, 265) is the second-highest-rated Collins Hill prospect of all-time behind Travis Hunter. Geralds committed to LSU on Saturday.

Tristian Givens, Carver (Columbus) Givens made first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and GACA all-state for the Class 2A champions last season. He had 29 tackles for losses, 13 sacks, 36 QB hurries and three safeties. Givens also is a good basketball player and a triple jumper and long jumper in track and field. Givens is Carver’s highest-rated defensive prospect since Jarvis Jones, his current coach who later was a Georgia All-American and an NFL player. Both were top-75 national prospects. They were similar size at 6-3, with Givens about 10 pounds lighter in high school at 215 pounds. Givens committed to Texas A&M in June. LaDamion Guyton, Benedictine Guyton is the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally among juniors. Guyton transferred from Savannah Christian in the offseason. He had 13½ tackles for losses and 6½ sacks in nine games as a sophomore and 19½ tackles and 10 sacks as a freshman, when he made MaxPreps’ Freshman All-America team. Guyton competed in the discus and shot put in track and field while at Savannah Christian. He plans to announce his college choice Thursday. Anthony Lonon Jr., Clarke Central Lonon Jr. had 16 tackles for losses and nine sacks last season for an 8-3 Class 5A team. He was the Region 8-5A lineman of the year. He is the highest-rated Clarke Central prospect of the 2000s. He committed to Georgia, where his father played in the 1990s, on Saturday. Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford Perry-Wright made first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and GACA all-state last season in the highest classification. He is a two-year starter with 22 sacks, 16½ tackles for losses and 30 QB hurries the past two seasons for a program that reached the semifinals and quarterfinals in those years while allowing 10.1 points per game. Perry-Wright led Buford in all three of those statistical categories last season. Perry-Wright is a top-50 national recruit and the seventh-highest-rated Buford prospect of the 2000s. Perry-Wright committed to Texas A&M in July. Jack Richerson, Marist Richerson (6-4, 205) committed to Georgia Tech as a tight end in June, but he’s a two-way starter for Marist, the 2024 Class 4A runner-up, and more impactful on defense for his high school team. He had 17 tackles for losses, 10 sacks, 25 QB hurries and seven pass breakups. He’s the highest-rated front-seven defensive prospect for Marist in the 2000s. Richerson also plans to play baseball at Tech.