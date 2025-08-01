High School Sports Grayson’s Burgess leads list of 10 best Georgia high school quarterbacks Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Grayson quarterback Travis Burgess (17) attempts a pass during the first half against Carrollton in the GHSA Class 6A championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

This is the first in a series of 10 articles that recognize 100 of the state’s best players by position. They are chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Travis Burgess, Grayson Burgess, the state’s highest-rated senior QB prospect, led Grayson to the Class 6A championship last year in his first season as a starter. He was 154-of-256 passing for 2,255 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 596 yards. He threw a TD pass in 12 of his 13 games, and when he didn’t, he ran for two touchdowns. Burgess (6-5, 210) is also a good basketball player and 200-meter sprinter. A three-star prospect, he’s the third-highest-rated Grayson QB recruit in history behind Jake Garcia and Chase Brice. Burgess committed to North Carolina in May.

Stephen Cannon, Benedictine Cannon became Benedictine’s starter last season, but an injury ended his season in the seventh game. Cannon (6-3, 200) was 87-of-149 passing for 1,352 yards and 11 touchdowns. Benedictine, a Class 4A school, finished 7-5. Cannon is a three-star prospect who committed to Texas Tech in April. He is set to become Benedictine’s third straight major Division I quarterback signee, covering seven seasons. The others are Luke Kromenhoek (signed with Florida State, now at Mississippi State) and Holden Geriner (signed with Auburn, now at Texas State). Jordan Do, Archer Do was the Gwinnett County Touchdown Club’s Quarterback of the Year and Region 4-6A’s Offensive Player of the Year last season, ahead of Burgess for both awards. Do was 205-of-305 passing for 2,639 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 850 yards and 13 touchdowns on 121 carries. He has 4,498 yards from scrimmage in his 22 games as a starter. At 5-10, 170 pounds, Do has no offers, but he has the faith of his high school coach, Dante Williams, who was a 5-10 quarterback with no offers entering the 2003 season while at Duluth High. He ended up starting at Samford. Jaden Duckett, Sprayberry Duckett (6-1, 190) led Sprayberry to its best finish since 1982 last season, as the Yellow Jackets were 11-2 and reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. The Region 6-5A Offensive Player of the Year, Duckett was 97-of-177 passing for 1,969 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 805 yards and 16 touchdowns on 158 carries. Duckett has about 10 offers, mostly from mid-major Division I programs. He’s Sprayberry’s highest-rated quarterback this century. Harrison Faulkner, North Oconee Faulkner, the AJC’s 2024 Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year, was 186-of-272 passing for 3,220 yards and 38 touchdowns with six interceptions while leading North Oconee to a 15-0 finish and its first state title last season. Faulkner rushed for 724 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 carries. Faulkner (6-0, 175) is a three-star recruit who committed to Georgia Southern in March. He is the son of Buster Faulkner, Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator and a state-championship quarterback himself in 1997 with Parkview.

Kharim Hughley, Gainesville Hughley was 157-of-262 passing for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns last season for a 7-4 Class 5A team. He was a sophomore first-year starter. Hughley is a top-200 national junior prospect. He is the second-highest-rated Gainesville QB prospect this century behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Deshaun Watson and ahead of former Alabama starter Blake Sims. Hughley committed to Clemson in July.