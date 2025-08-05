Atlanta Braves Braves return to Truist Park with 3-1 loss to Brewers The club recorded just three hits against the team with MLB’s best record. Credit: AP Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) works a run down against Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras (24) in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Braves returned to Truist Park riding high after making history in the MLB Speedway Classic, but the Brewers brought them back to reality. The club lost 3-1 on Monday night, recording just three hits against the team with the best record (68-44) in MLB.

“Quick game,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “(Brewers starter Quinn Priester) has a really good sinker. The guy was on the attack with his sinker, that’s for sure.” The Braves made solid contact off Milwaukee — recording three of the top five exit velocities and four of the top five distances — but most ended up in the gloves of Brewers’ defenders. A home run from Jurickson Profar marked the lone exception, as he led the game off with a first-pitch shot into the right field stands. “A lot of strikes,” Snitker said of Priester. “He got a lot of early-count outs. His stuff is really good. He’s not 10-2 (record) and barely a three (ERA) by mistake. At this time of year, this guy’s really good. You can tell he probably goes deep into the games most of the time.”

Priester, who is a member of a Brewers pitching staff that possesses the fourth-lowest ERA in baseball, is averaging over five innings per outing this season.

Braves starter Erick Fedde matched Priester for the first three innings, but the Brewers broke through with a three-run shot from National League Rookie of the Month Issac Collins in the fourth. The one-out home run gave the Brewers a 3-1 lead. Aside from the home run — which occurred on a sweeper Fedde threw over the middle of the plate — the 32-year-old left-hander pitched well enough for the Braves to win. He allowed three runs on three hits through 5 ⅓ innings, walking two batters with no strikeouts. And the club’s bullpen did not surrender a hit. “I’ve been working since I’ve been here on fixing my repertoire,” said Fedde, who has a 3-12 record and a 5.32 ERA after going 9-9 with a 3.30 mark the year prior. “And honestly, felt really good about my stuff today.” Snitker pulled Fedde at 87 pitches in the sixth inning because he did not like the matchup with the Brewers’ leading home run hitter, Christian Yelich. Snitker said Fedde had “done his job,” and he wanted to get some of the club’s bullpen arms in the game. The Braves, who now hold a 47-64 record (17 games under the .500 mark), are nearing the home stretch of their lost season, but players like Fedde can use each outing as an opportunity to improve.