Atlanta Braves Braves put Holmes on IL, acquire pitcher Erick Fedde in trade with Cardinals Credit: AP St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Erick Fedde throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, July 12, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

July 28, 2025 link copied

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Every member of Atlanta’s opening-day rotation is injured, so the Braves swung a trade Sunday to bring in a new starter. Atlanta acquired right-hander Erick Fedde and cash from the St. Louis Cardinals for a player to be named or cash. To clear a spot for Fedde on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred pitcher Grant Holmes to the 60-day injured list — hours after placing him on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation.

With the news involving Holmes, all five starters who broke camp with the club are on the 60-day injured list. Atlanta (44-60) lost, 8-1, at Texas on Sunday and has dropped five in a row, falling 12 games behind in the NL wild-card race. “We’re going to figure out a way to piece this thing together,” manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s all you can do ’cause the games aren’t going to stop because we lost our rotation.” Holmes was replaced on the active roster by reliever Daysbel Hernández, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. The 32-year-old Fedde is 3-10 with a 5.22 ERA in 20 starts this season and has lost his last seven decisions. He has made at least 27 starts in each of the past four seasons.

Atlanta has five starters on the 60-day injured list. The problems began during the first week of the season with right-hander Reynaldo López, who went on the IL on March 29 with shoulder inflammation following one start, resulting in surgery. Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver has been sidelined since May 29 with an elbow strain that required Tommy John surgery. Ace lefty Chris Sale fractured his rib cage diving to field a grounder June 21 against the New York Mets. And right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach broke his elbow July 2.