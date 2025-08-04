AJC Varsity 4 Brooks County players among Class A Division II preseason all-state team Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com What you need to know aftr the Class A Division II preseason selections. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Ahead of the 2025 season, Georgia High School Football Daily and the AJC are naming the preseason all-state teams by classification. The GHSA’s Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and Class A-I public teams have already been announced. Up next is Class A Division II.

Here are some notes and things to know followed by the selections. Best player: Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon. The 6-foot-6 wide receiver is an AJC Super 11 pick who had 56 receptions for 1,203 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. He also has 46 solo tackles in his career as a linebacker. Best position: Running back. Alvin Ricks (1,942) and Darrius Favors (1,704) lead nine returning 1,000-yard rushers in the class. Most highly recruited: Prothro is the consensus No. 37 prospect nationally. He committed to Georgia in July.

That’s interesting: Metter’s Michael Ricks passed for 1,096 yards and rushed for 1,217 last season. He’s just 5-7, 157 pounds. He’s not related to Wheeler County’s Alvin Ricks.

Snubbed: Macon County’s Jakeyveon Parker and Screven County’s A.B. Hilton are elite athletes who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards as sophomores and should have huge seasons. Parker has an offer from Georgia. Hilton won the Class A Division II 100-meter title as a 6-foot, 205-pound 10th grader. Underrated: Not sure Melvin McAdoo is underrated, but his 2024 season didn’t get its due. The Wilcox County phenom returned three punts, two kickoffs and one interception for touchdowns. He had 794 yards rushing and 223 yards receiving on 92 touches. What else is news? Brooks County, the 2024 runner-up to Bowdon, has the most players on the team with four. Offense QB - Michael Ricks, Metter, Sr.

RB - Darrius Favors, Manchester, Sr. RB - Alvin Ricks, Wheeler County, Sr. WR - George Lamons, Brooks County, Jr. WR - Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon, Sr. TE - Jonah Wilson, Bowdon, Sr.

OL - Haywood Baynor, Marion County, Sr. OL - Cameron Cobb, Brooks County, Sr. OL - Ry’Quavius Cratic, Early County, Sr. OL - Calyja Lee, Clinch County, Sr. OL - Christon Zanders, Telfair County, Sr.

ATH - Traeviss Stevenson, Brooks County, Sr. ATH - Mekhi Wade, Lincoln County, Sr. PK - Leo Inostrosa, Lake Oconee Academy, Jr. Defense DL - Alvin Green, Clinch County, Sr.

DL - Jordan Hansom, Emanuel County Institute, Sr. DL – Bylan Ivey, Warren County, Sr. DL - Demarrion Washington, Brooks County, Sr. LB - Kelby Glaze, Lincoln County, Sr. LB - Cedarius Johnson, Warren County, Sr.

LB - Kasi Johnson, Metter, Sr. LB - Chandarin Lumpkin, Taylor County, Sr. DB - Nieem Blair, Hawkinsville, Sr. DB - Melvin McAdoo, Wilcox County, Sr. DB - Jaedyn Terry, Manchester, Sr.