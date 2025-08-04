4 Brooks County players among Class A Division II preseason all-state team

Here are some notes and things to know followed by the selections.
Best player:Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon. The 6-foot-6 wide receiver is an AJC Super 11 pick who had 56 receptions for 1,203 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. He also has 46 solo tackles in his career as a linebacker.
Best position: Running back. Alvin Ricks (1,942) and Darrius Favors (1,704) lead nine returning 1,000-yard rushers in the class.
Most highly recruited: Prothro is the consensus No. 37 prospect nationally. He committed to Georgia in July.
That’s interesting: Metter’s Michael Ricks passed for 1,096 yards and rushed for 1,217 last season. He’s just 5-7, 157 pounds. He’s not related to Wheeler County’s Alvin Ricks.
Snubbed: Macon County’s Jakeyveon Parker and Screven County’s A.B. Hilton are elite athletes who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards as sophomores and should have huge seasons. Parker has an offer from Georgia. Hilton won the Class A Division II 100-meter title as a 6-foot, 205-pound 10th grader.
Underrated: Not sure Melvin McAdoo is underrated, but his 2024 season didn’t get its due. The Wilcox County phenom returned three punts, two kickoffs and one interception for touchdowns. He had 794 yards rushing and 223 yards receiving on 92 touches.