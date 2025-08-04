High School Sports 2025 Class 6A preseason all-state team: Douglas County has most selections Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Grayson wide receiver Jonathan Stafford (5) makes a catch and is tackled by Carrollton defensive back Dorian Barney (18) during the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Ahead of the 2025 season, Georgia High School Football Daily and the AJC are naming the preseason all-state teams by classification. Up first is GHSA’s Class 6A.

Here are some notes and things to know followed by the selections. *Best player: Tyler Atkinson, Grayson. He is the reigning GHSF Daily/AJC Class 6A defensive player of the year. *Best position: Wide receiver. Devin Carter (committed to Florida State), Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M) and Ryan Mosley (Georgia) are consensus top-250 national senior prospects. That’s the most at this position in one classification since 2019. *Most highly recruited: Atkinson is the consensus No. 1 inside linebacker prospect nationally. He committed to Texas in July.

*That’s interesting: Six of the 13 offensive players are committed to Georgia. They are Jae Lamar, Ryan Mosley, Zykie Helton, Graham Houston, Zachary Lewis and Tyriq Green. Uncommitted junior running back Brayden Tyson is the son of former Georgia player DeAngelo Tyson. None of the 13 defensive players are committed to Georgia.

*Snubbed: With a stacked defensive front four in this class, there was no room for Norcross defensive lineman Carter Luckie (committed to Georgia) or Buford defensive end Dre Quinn (committed to Clemson). Both are four-star recruits. *Underrated: Many believe Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, at 6-2, 275 pounds, would be a five-star recruit if he were an inch or two taller. He is committed to LSU. And Geralds’ shadow sometimes covers his teammate Katrell Webb, an edge rusher. Geralds had 30 tackles for losses last season. Webb had 29. Both had 13 sacks. Webb is committed to Purdue. *What else is news? Douglas County has four players on this team. Grayson, Carrollton and Buford have three apiece. Those were the four semifinal teams from 2024. Class 6A preseason all-state offense QB - Travis Burgess, Grayson, Sr. RB - Jae Lamar, Colquitt County, Sr.

RB - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood, Jr. WR - Devin Carter, Douglas County, Sr. WR - Aaron Gregory, Douglas County, Sr. WR - Ryan Mosley, Carrollton, Sr. OL - Brandon Anderson, North Cobb, Sr.

OL - Zykie Helton, Carrollton, Sr. OL - Graham Houston, Buford, Sr. OL - Tyreek Jemison, Paulding County, Sr. OL - Zachary Lewis, North Gwinnett, Sr. ATH - Tyriq Green, Buford, Sr.

PK - Carter Genchi, Hillgrove, Sr. Class 6A preseason all-state defense DL - Jordan Carter, Douglas County, Sr. DL - Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill, Sr. DL - Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford, Sr. DL - Katrell Webb, Collins Hill, Sr.

LB - Tyler Atkinson, Grayson, Sr. LB - Anthony Davis Jr., Grayson, Sr. LB - Jake Godfree, North Gwinnett, Jr. LB - Noah LaVallee, Walton, Sr. DB - Dorian Barney, Carrollton, Sr.