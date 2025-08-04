High School Sports

2025 Class 6A preseason all-state team: Douglas County has most selections

Grayson wide receiver Jonathan Stafford (5) makes a catch and is tackled by Carrollton defensive back Dorian Barney (18) during the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Grayson wide receiver Jonathan Stafford (5) makes a catch and is tackled by Carrollton defensive back Dorian Barney (18) during the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By
2 hours ago

Ahead of the 2025 season, Georgia High School Football Daily and the AJC are naming the preseason all-state teams by classification.

Up first is GHSA’s Class 6A.

Here are some notes and things to know followed by the selections.

*Best player: Tyler Atkinson, Grayson. He is the reigning GHSF Daily/AJC Class 6A defensive player of the year.

*Best position: Wide receiver. Devin Carter (committed to Florida State), Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M) and Ryan Mosley (Georgia) are consensus top-250 national senior prospects. That’s the most at this position in one classification since 2019.

*Most highly recruited: Atkinson is the consensus No. 1 inside linebacker prospect nationally. He committed to Texas in July.

*That’s interesting: Six of the 13 offensive players are committed to Georgia. They are Jae Lamar, Ryan Mosley, Zykie Helton, Graham Houston, Zachary Lewis and Tyriq Green. Uncommitted junior running back Brayden Tyson is the son of former Georgia player DeAngelo Tyson. None of the 13 defensive players are committed to Georgia.

*Snubbed: With a stacked defensive front four in this class, there was no room for Norcross defensive lineman Carter Luckie (committed to Georgia) or Buford defensive end Dre Quinn (committed to Clemson). Both are four-star recruits.

*Underrated: Many believe Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, at 6-2, 275 pounds, would be a five-star recruit if he were an inch or two taller. He is committed to LSU. And Geralds’ shadow sometimes covers his teammate Katrell Webb, an edge rusher. Geralds had 30 tackles for losses last season. Webb had 29. Both had 13 sacks. Webb is committed to Purdue.

*What else is news? Douglas County has four players on this team. Grayson, Carrollton and Buford have three apiece. Those were the four semifinal teams from 2024.

Class 6A preseason all-state offense

QB - Travis Burgess, Grayson, Sr.

RB - Jae Lamar, Colquitt County, Sr.

RB - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood, Jr.

WR - Devin Carter, Douglas County, Sr.

WR - Aaron Gregory, Douglas County, Sr.

WR - Ryan Mosley, Carrollton, Sr.

OL - Brandon Anderson, North Cobb, Sr.

OL - Zykie Helton, Carrollton, Sr.

OL - Graham Houston, Buford, Sr.

OL - Tyreek Jemison, Paulding County, Sr.

OL - Zachary Lewis, North Gwinnett, Sr.

ATH - Tyriq Green, Buford, Sr.

PK - Carter Genchi, Hillgrove, Sr.

Class 6A preseason all-state defense

DL - Jordan Carter, Douglas County, Sr.

DL - Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill, Sr.

DL - Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford, Sr.

DL - Katrell Webb, Collins Hill, Sr.

LB - Tyler Atkinson, Grayson, Sr.

LB - Anthony Davis Jr., Grayson, Sr.

LB - Jake Godfree, North Gwinnett, Jr.

LB - Noah LaVallee, Walton, Sr.

DB - Dorian Barney, Carrollton, Sr.

DB - Camron Brown, Valdosta, Sr.

DB - Jamar Owens, Douglas County, Sr.

DB - Markell Taylor, North Paulding, Sr.

P - Jake Snyder, Denmark, Sr.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Photos: High school football state champions crowned

Ex-Oconee County QB ‘couldn’t stop smiling’ with horrific leg injury behind him

1h ago

Players with NFL ties among list of top 10 Georgia high school running backs

2h ago

2025 Class 6A preseason all-state team: Douglas County has most selections

2h ago

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech running back: ‘Y’all will get the full Jamal Haynes this year’

Georgia Tech’s Haynes, Rutledge named preseason All-ACC

Grayson’s Burgess leads list of 10 best Georgia high school quarterbacks

Featured

King Center, immigration

Protesters criticize immigration crackdowns at ‘Rage Against the Regime’ rally

Young Cobb football standout begins road to recovery after devastating crash

Georgia Power’s massive data center expansion includes a lot of gas