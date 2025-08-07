AJC Varsity Top-notch running backs are highlights of Class 3A preseason all-state team Amari Latimer of Sandy Creek and Bryian Duncan of Cairo are among the headline players. Credit: For the AJC Running backs Amari Latimer (Sandy Creek) and Bryian Duncan (Cairo) are among the headline players on the Class 3A preseason all-state football team. (AJC file 2017)

Ahead of the 2025 season, Georgia High School Football Daily and the AJC are naming the preseason all-state teams by classification. The GHSA’s Class 6A, 5A and 4A teams have already been announced. Up next is 3A.

Explore AJC Super 11: Meet the 2025 class of top Georgia high school football seniors Here are some notes and things to know followed by the selections. *Best player: Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek. He has more than 2,500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns in his career. He’s also a capable linebacker when needed. Latimer is committed to Wisconsin. *Best position: Running back. Latimer and Bryian Duncan are first-rate. Left off was another good one, Ty Cummings of West Laurens, who ran for 1,740 yards last season. *Most highly recruited: Ta’Shawn Poole, a safety/wide receiver at Howard, is the consensus No. 38 prospect in the junior class, per 247Sports Composite. He has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech and others.

*That’s interesting: Sergio Mason (6-2, 265) had never played organized sports until last season, his junior year. “We just found him in gym class,” Stephenson coach Marcus Jelks said. Actually, Mason did try out as a sophomore, “but didn’t make it past March,” his coach said. In his first real season, Mason had 36½ tackles for losses and caused five fumbles on Stephenson’s 10-4 state semifinal team. He now has offers from FIU, Western Kentucky and Miami of Ohio.

*Snubbed: Trace Hawkins led Calhoun to a state title as a freshman quarterback. With immense upside, he has offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech and others. *Underrated: Colby Smith has no college offers, but he was a two-way starter with 2,454 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns last season while leading Southeast Bulloch to its first state quarterfinal in 51 years. He has started since he was a freshman. He carries a 4.0 GPA. *What else is news? Defending champion Calhoun and Sandy Creek, the 2022 champion, have the most players represented, with three apiece Class 3A preseason all-state offense QB - Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek, Jr. RB - Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek, Sr.

RB - Bryian Duncan, Cairo, Jr. WR - Justin Beasley, Calhoun, Sr. WR - Zion Hudson, Peach County, Sr. TE - Mason Hall, Oconee County, Jr. OL - Gabriel Jones, Luella, Sr.

OL - Kyson Mallard, Westover, Jr. OL - Solomon Mathis, Hephzibah, Sr. OL - Mason McGill, North Hall, Sr. OL - Mason Townsend, Monroe Area, Sr. ATH - Colby Smith, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

PK - McCarty Harrelson, Troup County, Jr. Class 3A preseason all-state defense DL - Dacian Davis, Monroe Area, Sr. DL - Sager Quinn, Calhoun, Sr. DL - Sergio Mason, Stephenson, Sr. DL - Brayden Foster, Whitewater, Sr.

LB - Ace Blunt, Peach County, Jr. LB - Max Brown, Jefferson, Jr. LB - Malachi Character, Upson-Lee, Sr. LB - Alec Upshaw, Calhoun, Sr. DB - Markel Aguirre, Luella, Sr.