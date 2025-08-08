AJC Varsity Defending champion puts 5 on Class 2A public school preseason all-state team Check out some notes and things to know before players take the field. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Carver-Columbus defensive end Tristian Givens (center) pressures Burke County quarterback Sean Vandiver (right) during the GHSA Class 2A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. Givens is the consensus No. 68 player nationally. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Ahead of the 2025 season, Georgia High School Football Daily and the AJC are naming the preseason all-state teams by classification. The GHSA’s Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A teams have already been announced. Up next is 2A.

Here are some notes and things to know followed by the selections. Explore He was the program’s first quarterback 20 years ago. Now, he’s head coach. Best player: Terrious Favors, Carver (Atlanta). Favors had 12 receiving touchdowns, six interceptions and two return touchdowns as a wide receiver/cornerback last season. He is committed to Boise State. Best position: Offensive line. All five hold several Division I offers. Most highly recruited: Tristian Givens, Carver (Columbus). He is the consensus No. 68 player nationally. He committed to Texas A&M in June.

That’s interesting: Big offensive linemen are supposedly rare at smaller public schools. The five here average 6 feet, 4.5 inches and 302 pounds. The smallest is Chris Booker at 6-4, 285.