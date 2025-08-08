AJC Varsity Logo
AJC Varsity

Defending champion puts 5 on Class 2A public school preseason all-state team

Check out some notes and things to know before players take the field.
Carver-Columbus defensive end Tristian Givens (center) pressures Burke County quarterback Sean Vandiver (right) during the GHSA Class 2A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. Givens is the consensus No. 68 player nationally. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Carver-Columbus defensive end Tristian Givens (center) pressures Burke County quarterback Sean Vandiver (right) during the GHSA Class 2A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. Givens is the consensus No. 68 player nationally. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
43 minutes ago

Ahead of the 2025 season, Georgia High School Football Daily and the AJC are naming the preseason all-state teams by classification.

The GHSA’s Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A teams have already been announced. Up next is 2A.

Here are some notes and things to know followed by the selections.

ExploreHe was the program’s first quarterback 20 years ago. Now, he’s head coach.

Best player: Terrious Favors, Carver (Atlanta). Favors had 12 receiving touchdowns, six interceptions and two return touchdowns as a wide receiver/cornerback last season. He is committed to Boise State.

Best position: Offensive line. All five hold several Division I offers.

Most highly recruited: Tristian Givens, Carver (Columbus). He is the consensus No. 68 player nationally. He committed to Texas A&M in June.

That’s interesting: Big offensive linemen are supposedly rare at smaller public schools. The five here average 6 feet, 4.5 inches and 302 pounds. The smallest is Chris Booker at 6-4, 285.

ExploreAJC Super 11: Meet the 2025 class of top Georgia high school football seniors

Snubbed: Pierce County has won 17 playoff games the past five years but has no preseason all-state players or returning first-team all-region players.

Underrated: The two running backs here. Christian Monfort rushed for 1,547 yards in just 10 games last season. He’s a two-way starter who had 31 solo tackles. He is committed to West Georgia. Jakobe Caslin, at 5-8, 160, is being underrecruited. He had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season.

What else is news? Carver of Columbus, the defending champion, has the most selections with five. Those don’t include the team’s most explosive player, Kei’Maurii Miles, a wide receiver committed to North Carolina. He was injured most of last season.

ExploreLed by Super 11 pick Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon seeks fourth-straight title

Offense

ExploreSuper 11 pick Deuce Geralds is two-way standout with ‘outstanding’ leadership

Defense

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

121724 hs carver-columbus

Defending champion puts 5 on Class 2A public school preseason all-state team

43m ago

He was the program’s first quarterback 20 years ago. Now, he’s head coach.

Jaybo Shaw’s return to Georgia among 10 coaching changes in Class 3A

Keep Reading

Top-rated junior recruits Guyton, Jacobs headline Class 4A preseason all-state team

6 SEC commits among top 10 offensive linemen in Georgia high school football

Star-studded defensive line highlights Class 5A preseason all-state team

Featured

Six soldiers were honored, each receiving Meritorious Service Medals, Thursday for heroic actions responding to the shooting at Fort Stewart. “One of the things I can say unequivocally is that the fast action of these soldiers — under stress and under trauma and under fire — absolutely saved lives from being lost,” U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told reporters as the six soldiers stood near him Thursday. “They are everything that is good about this nation.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Six soldiers honored for heroism amid shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart

Georgia seeks to dismiss Confederate group’s Stone Mountain lawsuits

2 MARTA officers shot while confronting man urinating at station, officials say

1h ago