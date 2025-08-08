Defending champion puts 5 on Class 2A public school preseason all-state team

Ahead of the 2025 season, Georgia High School Football Daily and the AJC are naming the preseason all-state teams by classification.
The GHSA’s Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A teams have already been announced. Up next is 2A.
Here are some notes and things to know followed by the selections.
Best player: Terrious Favors, Carver (Atlanta). Favors had 12 receiving touchdowns, six interceptions and two return touchdowns as a wide receiver/cornerback last season. He is committed to Boise State.
Best position: Offensive line. All five hold several Division I offers.
Most highly recruited: Tristian Givens, Carver (Columbus). He is the consensus No. 68 player nationally. He committed to Texas A&M in June.
That’s interesting: Big offensive linemen are supposedly rare at smaller public schools. The five here average 6 feet, 4.5 inches and 302 pounds. The smallest is Chris Booker at 6-4, 285.
Snubbed: Pierce County has won 17 playoff games the past five years but has no preseason all-state players or returning first-team all-region players.
Underrated: The two running backs here. Christian Monfort rushed for 1,547 yards in just 10 games last season. He’s a two-way starter who had 31 solo tackles. He is committed to West Georgia. Jakobe Caslin, at 5-8, 160, is being underrecruited. He had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season.
What else is news? Carver of Columbus, the defending champion, has the most selections with five. Those don’t include the team’s most explosive player, Kei’Maurii Miles, a wide receiver committed to North Carolina. He was injured most of last season.