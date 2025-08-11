AJC Varsity QBs stand out on Class A-I public schools preseason all-state team Worth County quarterback Lyndon Worthy, Lamar County linebacker Kaden Carter head lists. Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Northeast's linebacker Tailen Sampson (center in white) makes a tackle during the Class A-Division I state title game in December in Atlanta. Sampson, Northeast's leading tackler last season, was named a 2025 preseason all-state player in the A-Division I public classification. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Ahead of the 2025 season, Georgia High School Football Daily and the AJC are naming the preseason all-state teams by classification. The GHSA’s Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A teams have already been announced. Up next is Class A-I public.

Explore Defensive players of the year lead 10 best linebackers in Georgia Here are some notes and things to know followed by the selections. Best player: Lyndon Worthy, Worth County. He’s the reigning player of the year in the deepest region. He passed for 3,408 yards and 37 touchdowns last season for a team that won its first region title since 1989. Best position: Quarterback. Most highly recruited: Kaden Carter, Lamar County. He’s a top-500 national prospect who committed to Maryland in April.

That’s interesting: As quarterbacks, Northeast’s Reginald Glover rushed for 1,317 yards and Fitzgerald’s Victor Copeland rushed for 1,635 last season. Glover has 44 career TD passes, but he had three TD receptions in a scrimmage last year, and coach Jeremy Wiggins told GHSF Daily, “He will be everywhere” this season. Copeland, who rarely passes, will continue to get quarterback snaps under new coach Wes Tankersley. Copeland had 417 yards rushing against Worth County in the playoffs last year.

Snubbed: Cam Hill, Thomasville. He’s a 6-foot-3 quarterback who committed to Mercer in July. He’s a three-year starter with 5,046 passing yards and 53 touchdowns. Underrated: Tailen Sampson was Northeast’s leading tackler (132 total, 20 for losses). He has no Division I offers. What else is news? Toombs County has the most players on the team with four. Northeast, Heard County and Worth County have three apiece. Class A-I public preseason all-state offense QB - Lyndon Worthy, Worth County, Jr. QB - Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Jr.

Explore He was the program’s first quarterback 20 years ago. Now, he’s head coach. RB - Reid Giles, Rabun County, Sr. RB - Kaden Chester, Worth County, Sr. WR - Justin Faulkner, Bremen, Sr. WR - Gavin Fletcher, Toombs County, Sr. TE - Jayden Farley, Worth County, Sr.

OL - Zach Gordon, Rabun County, Sr. OL - Dom Nicolosi, Temple, Sr. OL - Griffin Moore, Gordon Lee, Sr. OL - Luke Reece, Chattooga, Sr. OL - Keondre Roberts, McNair, Sr.

ATH - Victor Copeland, Fitzgerald, Sr. ATH - Reginald Glover, Northeast, Sr. PK/P - Carter Allen, Bremen, Jr. Class A-I public preseason all-state defense DL - Hayden Bullard, Toombs County, Jr. DL - Kadin Fife, Chattooga, Jr.

DL - Max Lasseter, Heard County, Sr. DL - Quantavis Lovett, Dublin, Sr. LB - Kaden Carter, Lamar County, Sr. LB - Hayden Roy, Toombs County, Sr. Explore Major offseason changes could alter landscape in GHSA Class 2A football LB - Tailen Sampson, Northeast, Sr.