With trade deadline looming, Ozuna smashes potential farewell home run

In the throes of a two-month slump, the designated hitter helped the Braves end their five-game losing streak with a go-ahead two-run homer in a 10-7 win over the Kansas City Royals Monday night in Kauffman Stadium.

In the final year of his contract with the Braves, Ozuna has been the subject of trade-deadline speculation as a bat who could help a contender. With the deadline on Thursday and deals starting to pop, every day brings the possibility that it could be Ozuna’s last in a Braves uniform after joining the team for the 2020 season.

Against that setting, Ozuna came to the plate in the top of the fourth with one out and the score tied at 2. With Ozzie Albies on first, Ozuna connected with a looping breaking ball from 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill and swatted it 406 feet to left center, fully extending his swing with a one-handed finish. The towering blast landed in the front row of the outfield stands. Ozuna trotted leisurely around the bases, quite enjoying his 141st and potentially final home run as a Brave.

Starting pitcher Spencer Strider made the lead stand up, laboring into the sixth inning in sultry Missouri heat before turning the game over to the bullpen. The Braves ended a five-game losing streak, improving their record to 45-60. Tuesday night, they’ll attempt to win their first series since the All-Star break after losing their first three.

Ozuna entered the game hitting .232 with an OPS of .743, the latter 89th among qualified players in MLB. But, since the start of June, he was hitting .169 with a .548 OPS (171st out of 176 qualified hitters) with four home runs in 142 at-bats. His drop in play led manager Brian Snitker to drop him out of the lineup in favor of splitting DH duties between catchers Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy. Monday was just the fourth in the team’s past 13 in which he was the starting DH.