Braves third baseman Austin Riley ‘taking big strides’ in recovery from injury

The Braves opened the second half of their season Friday without Austin Riley in the lineup, but the third baseman indicated he is close to returning.

“I feel good,” Riley said before the Braves’ series against the Yankees. “I feel like I’m taking big strides — swung a little bit in the cage, obviously did some drills out there — so feel good.”

The club placed Riley on the 10-day injured list on July 12 with a strained right abdomen. He said he felt the injury on a pair of defensive plays against the Cardinals the day before — on a bunt from Pedro Pagés in the second inning and a groundout from Willson Contreras in the third — but is not sure what caused it to occur.